Bronny James Debuts His Signature Nike Logo in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers spoiled LeBron James' homecoming on Wednesday night by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 129-99. While much of the attention focused on LeBron, his son and teammate, Bronny, quietly made footwear news.

Bronny scored eight points in as many minutes on the court. Even better, he debuted his new Nike logo on a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike LeBron Witness 9.

Bronny's Signature Nike Logo

Bronny's player-exclusive colorway was unlike any of the other styles of the shoe available for $105 in adult sizes at Nike. The pink and black colorway featured reverse Swoosh logos for added flair, similar to Travis Scott's ultra-popular sneaker collaborations. It came complete with his new signature logo on the left heel.

Bronny's signature logo is a lowercase 'B' in a cryptic font, with the No. 9 as a nod to his jersey number. The new logo continues the recent trend of Nike using players' initials in their logos, similar to WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark's 'Double Cs' logo and men's tennis star Carlos Alcaraz's 'CA' logo.

Bronny's Future With Nike

Did Bronny James just debut his signature Nike logo? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PTlGbDEjxu — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 29, 2026

Of course, LeBron remains the face of the signature Nike LeBron line, wearing a player-exclusive Nike LeBron 23 in blue and orange last night. However, Bronny is carrying the torch for the budget-friendly Nike LeBron Witness line.

It is more apparent than ever that LeBron's historic NBA career is coming to an end soon, but his signature sneaker line will continue full steam ahead. Bronny will not get his own basketball shoe, but he will likely become the face of the signature Nike LeBron line at the time.

James Family x Nike

Bronny James debuts his signature logo on the Nike LeBron Witness 9 PE against the Cleveland Cavaliers 👀👑 pic.twitter.com/0B6dHHB3PC — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) January 29, 2026

LeBron originally signed a 7-year, $87 million deal with Nike in May 2003. In 2015, he signed a lifetime contract with Nike worth approximately $1 billion. Meanwhile, Bronny first partnered with Nike through an NIL deal during his college career with the USC Trojans and carried that over through his NBA career.

Even when James' historic NBA career concludes, he and his family will be a part of Nike Basketball forever. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

