The NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of February
March Madness is here, and even the NBA players are ready for the exciting month in hoops. Throughout February, several of the league's superstars debuted player-exclusive college colorways of their signature sneakers.
Not to mention, NBA All-Star Weekend brought a flood of exciting sneaker drops. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout February 2026.
10. Nike Giannis Freak 7
- Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
- Shoe: Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Warning Label" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
9. Nike G.T. Cut 4 LX
- Player: San Antonio Spurs center Victory Wembanyama.
- Shoe: Nike GT Cut 4 LX in the "Warning Label" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the limited-edition sneakers on StockX or choose from multiple general-release colorways at Nike.com.
8. Nike G.T. Cut 3
- Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
- Shoe: Nike G.T. Cut 3 in a player-exclusive colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike G.T. Cut 3 in select styles at Foot Locker.
7. Converse SHAI 001
- Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
- Shoe: Converse SHAI 001 in the "Truffle" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.
6. Nike LeBron 23
- Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
- Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 in the player-exclusive "Kentucky Wildcats" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 at Nike.com.
5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball.
- Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" colorway.
- Shopping Information: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" is not out yet, but online shoppers can choose from a solid selection of Kobe sneakers at Nike.com.
4. Air Jordan 40.20
- Player: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero.
- Shoe: Air Jordan 40.20. in a player-exclusive colorway.
- Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 40.20 is unreleased, but shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 40 at Nike.com.
3. Nike KD 18
- Player: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.
- Shoe: Nike KD 18 in the player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike KD 18 at Nike.com.
2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2
- Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
- Shoe: The Anthony Edwards 2 "Georgia Bulldogs" colorway.
- Shopping Information: The Georgia-inspired colorway drops on March 7 at adidas.com.
1. adidas Harden Vol. 10
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.
- Shoe: Adidas Harden Vol. 10 in the player-exclusive "Arizona State Sun Devils" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 10 at adidas.com.
