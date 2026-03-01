Kicks

The NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of February

Ranking the ten best basketball shoes worn in NBA games throughout February 2026.
Pat Benson|
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Kentucky" colorway.
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Kentucky" colorway.

March Madness is here, and even the NBA players are ready for the exciting month in hoops. Throughout February, several of the league's superstars debuted player-exclusive college colorways of their signature sneakers.

Not to mention, NBA All-Star Weekend brought a flood of exciting sneaker drops. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout February 2026.

10. Nike Giannis Freak 7

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Giannis Freak 7.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Giannis Freak 7.
  • Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
  • Shoe: Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Warning Label" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

9. Nike G.T. Cut 4 LX

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's Nike GT Cut 4 shoes.
Victor Wembanyama's Nike GT Cut 4 shoes. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
  • Player: San Antonio Spurs center Victory Wembanyama.
  • Shoe: Nike GT Cut 4 LX in the "Warning Label" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the limited-edition sneakers on StockX or choose from multiple general-release colorways at Nike.com.

8. Nike G.T. Cut 3

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham wears the Nike GT Cut 3.
Cade Cunningham wears the Nike GT Cut 3. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
  • Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
  • Shoe: Nike G.T. Cut 3 in a player-exclusive colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike G.T. Cut 3 in select styles at Foot Locker.

7. Converse SHAI 001

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
  • Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
  • Shoe: Converse SHAI 001 in the "Truffle" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.

6. Nike LeBron 23

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23.
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
  • Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
  • Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 in the player-exclusive "Kentucky Wildcats" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 at Nike.com.

5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro.
Lonzo Ball wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
  • Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball.
  • Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" is not out yet, but online shoppers can choose from a solid selection of Kobe sneakers at Nike.com.

4. Air Jordan 40.20

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wears the Air Jordan 40.20.
Paolo Banchero wears the Air Jordan 40.20. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images
  • Player: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero.
  • Shoe: Air Jordan 40.20. in a player-exclusive colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 40.20 is unreleased, but shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 40 at Nike.com.

3. Nike KD 18

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 18.
Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 18. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
  • Player: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.
  • Shoe: Nike KD 18 in the player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike KD 18 at Nike.com.

2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' red and black adidas shoes.
Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images
  • Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
  • Shoe: The Anthony Edwards 2 "Georgia Bulldogs" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The Georgia-inspired colorway drops on March 7 at adidas.com.

1. adidas Harden Vol. 10

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden's maroon and gold adidas shoes.
James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
  • Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.
  • Shoe: Adidas Harden Vol. 10 in the player-exclusive "Arizona State Sun Devils" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 10 at adidas.com.

Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated.

