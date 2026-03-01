The NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of February

March Madness is here, and even the NBA players are ready for the exciting month in hoops. Throughout February, several of the league's superstars debuted player-exclusive college colorways of their signature sneakers.

Not to mention, NBA All-Star Weekend brought a flood of exciting sneaker drops. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout February 2026.

10. Nike Giannis Freak 7

Thanasis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Giannis Freak 7. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Shoe: Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Warning Label" colorway.

Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Warning Label" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

9. Nike G.T. Cut 4 LX

Victor Wembanyama's Nike GT Cut 4 shoes. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Player: San Antonio Spurs center Victory Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs center Victory Wembanyama. Shoe: Nike GT Cut 4 LX in the "Warning Label" colorway.

Nike GT Cut 4 LX in the "Warning Label" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the limited-edition sneakers on StockX or choose from multiple general-release colorways at Nike.com.

8. Nike G.T. Cut 3

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike GT Cut 3. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. Shoe: Nike G.T. Cut 3 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Nike G.T. Cut 3 in a player-exclusive colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike G.T. Cut 3 in select styles at Foot Locker.

7. Converse SHAI 001

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shoe: Converse SHAI 001 in the "Truffle" colorway.

Converse SHAI 001 in the "Truffle" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out sneakers on StockX.

6. Nike LeBron 23

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 in the player-exclusive "Kentucky Wildcats" colorway.

Nike LeBron 23 in the player-exclusive "Kentucky Wildcats" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 at Nike.com.

5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Lonzo Ball wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball. Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" colorway.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" colorway. Shopping Information: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" is not out yet, but online shoppers can choose from a solid selection of Kobe sneakers at Nike.com.

4. Air Jordan 40.20

Paolo Banchero wears the Air Jordan 40.20. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Player: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero.

Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero. Shoe: Air Jordan 40.20. in a player-exclusive colorway.

Air Jordan 40.20. in a player-exclusive colorway. Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 40.20 is unreleased, but shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 40 at Nike.com.

3. Nike KD 18

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 18. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Player: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. Shoe: Nike KD 18 in the player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway.

Nike KD 18 in the player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike KD 18 at Nike.com.

2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Shoe: The Anthony Edwards 2 "Georgia Bulldogs" colorway.

The Anthony Edwards 2 "Georgia Bulldogs" colorway. Shopping Information: The Georgia-inspired colorway drops on March 7 at adidas.com.

1. adidas Harden Vol. 10

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images