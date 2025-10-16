Nike Just Released Kylian Mbappé's New Player Edition Boots
Since 2017, Kylian Mbappé, a renowned French footballer, star player for Real Madrid and captain for the France national team has been one of Nike’s most popular global ambassadors.
A generational talent, Mbappé is known blistering speed and clinical elite scoring ability, and he needs footwear compliments his game. For his latest release, Nike is dropping the Mercurial Kylian Mbappé Player Edition boot in two styles to meet the need of athletes at all levels of the game.
The Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" ($295) and Mercurial Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite ($270) dropped early today for Nike Members at nike.com. The official global release is on Monday, October 20.
Available in both eye-catching Superfly and Vapor profiles, the boot's design embodies Mbappé's impeccable style on the field. The innovative design that moves like camouflage under light and the bright orange colorway comes equipped with KM branding and Swoosh premium finishes.
Inspired by the concept of “Limitless Transformation”, the boot pays homage to Mbappé’s unmatched ability to shift the course of a match in an instant.
Both performance models feature an improved 3/4-length Air Zoom unit. It gives players the propulsive feel needed to break through the back line. The result is the most responsive Mercurial the brand has ever made.
Among other technical differences, the Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite is for use on slightly wet, short-grass fields. Meanwhile, the Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite for use on dry, natural-grass fields.
Back in April, Nike released the "Grand Purple" colorway and paid tribute of Mbappé's five previous Player Edition models, which were first launched in 2018.
In a statement at the time, Mbappé expressed his gratitude for the release of his PE and his relationship with Nike.
“I feel blessed to have my own design with this new Nike Player Edition model, especially on a boot that’s been with me for almost my entire career,” said Mbappé.
“Having my own Player Edition means a lot to me, and it gives me energy to get after the goals I want to achieve.”
Athletes can choose from several other colorways, but there is no denying that Mbappé is giving opponents nightmares this Spooky Season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the soccer world and beyond.