Nike is Releasing Kylian Mbappé Player-Edition Kicks
In the sports world, the name Kylian Mbappé is synonymous with athletic excellence. The French soccer star is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport.
In celebration of his dominance of the game, Nike has announced the release of Mbappé’s latest Player Edition of the Mercurial football boot.
According to the brand's press release, the cutting-edge boot is designed “to enable the speed, sophistication, and performance of Kylian and his contemporaries at the top of the game.”
Arriving in an eye-catching Grand Purple colorway, the boot is a celebration of Mbappé's five previous Player Edition models, which were first launched in 2018.
Boasting the industry-leading performance that Mercurial is known for, the boot features a one-of-a-kind three-quarter length Air Zoom unit to promote springy acceleration.
Also, a Gripknit toe delivers a precise boot-to-ball connection that has made Mbappé one of the best players in the world.
Other features of the boot include a custom gold-lined logo on the heel similar to the design of Mbappé’s first “Rising Fire” Player Edition boot, and inside the logo, graphic elements recall his 2022 "Roots" model.
The lateral Swoosh logo pays tribute to the Frenchman's hometown, and his 2019 “Bondy Dreams” boot, and the lighting bolt captures the spirit of his 2020 “Rosa” model. Lastly, the inset flame graphic brings to remembrance his “Flames” footwear from 2021.
In a statement, Mbappé expressed his gratitude for the release of his PE and his relationship with Nike.
“I feel blessed to have my own design with this new Nike Player Edition model, especially on a boot that’s been with me for almost my entire career,” said Mbappé.
“Having my own Player Edition means a lot to me, and it gives me energy to get after the goals I want to achieve.”
The Nike Mercurial Kylian Mbappé Player Edition will be available globally in both Superfly and Vapor models in late April at nike.com and select retail locations. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
