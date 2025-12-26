Nike Trademarks Paige Bueckers' Signature Logo

The NBA usually captivates the sports world and sneaker community on Christmas Day, but if we have learned anything in 2025, it is that WNBA players are just as influential in the footwear industry.

First, Nike kicked off a star-studded new marketing campaign for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Meanwhile, the brand has been quietly making moves on behalf of Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers behind the scenes.

Paige's "Buckets" Logo

NEW Nike Trademark application filed earlier this month of "a bucket design incorporating the stylized letters PB within the design."



Sneaker & Streetwear Legal Services, also known as @SneakerLegal on social media, reported that Nike filed a new Trademark application earlier this month that includes "a bucket design incorporating the stylized letters PB within the design."

A trademark application is a formal request to register a brand identifier to gain exclusive nationwide rights to use it for specific goods/services, establishing legal ownership, deterring copycats, and allowing for licensing or selling the brand.

The goods and services listed for the application include footwear, headwear, shirts, sweaters, and more. The logo is the same interlocking "PB" with a bucket, nodding to Bueckers' nickname: Paige Buckets.

Paige Bueckers' Nike History

UConn star @PaigeBueckers1 will be the 1st NIL athlete to launch a Nike PE basketball sneaker, when her GT Hustle 3 PE drops on 12/7



This is the same logo that appeared on Bueckers' player-exclusive colorway of the Nike GT Hustle 3 that dropped in December 2024. At the time, the UConn Huskies star was the first NIL athlete to get a player-exclusive Nike basketball shoe.

The multi-color silhouette featured shades of blue and purple, which are Bueckers' favorite colors. Additional details include area codes for the University of Connecticut and her hometown in Minnesota. On the heels, "Be You, Be Great" (a message from her dad) and "Buckets!" provide the finishing touches.

Paige Signature Nike Shoes

Bueckers does not yet have her own signature shoe, and there is no reporting on a launch within the next year. It is a safe bet that Nike will mostly focus on Caitlin Clark's debut hoop shoe in 2026.

However, Bueckers will not be far behind as she has proven herself to be a force on the basketball court and in the footwear industry. She has routinely debuted new models and appeared in marketing campaigns for Nike.

Last month, we interviewed Bueckers. The WNBA Rookie of the Year discussed her partnership with Nike, favorite sneakers, and and leaning into her newfound southwestern identity in marketing campaigns.

