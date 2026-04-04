The Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black' & 'Mamba Out' Return After Ten Years

As hard as it is to believe, it will soon be the tenth anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final NBA game on April 13, 2016. The only thing that could exceed Nike's incredible marketing push leading up to the bittersweet game was a 60-point performance from the Black Mamba himself.

Earlier in the season, Bryant debuted his 11th signature Nike basketball shoe. For the first time, the Nike Kobe 11 is returning with upgrades as part of the Protro (performance + retro) series in two fan-favorite colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming 'Fade to Black' and 'Mamba Out' colorways.

Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black'

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway. | Nike

The 'Fade to Black' colorway sports a Black upper with Metallic Gold detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos, Achilles stitches, and date (April 13, 2016) pop off the shoe in Metallic Golf.

Even the Kobe logo on the tongues is black, as it was part of the 'Fade to Black' theme. In the lead-up to Bryant's retirement, Nike issued limited-edition retro releases of each model from Bryant's signature sneaker line, transitioning from white to black.

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro 'Fade to Black' colorway. | Nike

Worn by Bryant during his final game, this updated version of the Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black' features a Flyknit upper and a new ReactX drop-in midsole combined with the same heel Air Zoom unit to deliver responsive cushioning.

Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out'

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $220 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. Fans who miss the release window can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The 'Mamba Out' colorway sports a Black Engineered Mesh upper with Metallic Gold graphic designs. Important numbers and dates throughout the silhouette highlight Bryant's unmatched career. Everything from the Kobe logo to the Nike Swooshes to the Achilles stitches pop off in Metallic Gold.

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway. | Nike

A ReactX drop-in midsole replaces the Lunarlon foam found in the original Kobe XI, and is combined with a heel Air Zoom unit to deliver responsive cushioning. Bryant did not wear these shoes, but fans could customize their own pair on the NikeiD website for a limited time before the game.

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro 'Mamba Out' colorway. | Nike

It is bittersweet to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Bryant's final game (especially with him and Gigi Bryant not here with us), but Nike did it right with this retro release. The Nike Kobe 11 Protro keeps the same ethos as the original, but pushes it forward for a new generation of hoopers.

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