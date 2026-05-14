Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" Restocked Online

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line has plenty of exciting and inspirational themes. However, none are as meaningful as the "Mambacita" colorways. Every spring, Nike celebrates the life and legacy of GiGi Bryant with a special sneaker release.

Earlier this month, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway hit shelves and sold out on release day (as expected). But much to our surprise, the limited-edition basketball shoes have restocked in adult sizes online. Below is a detailed look at the kicks and how to buy them online.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway dropped on Friday, May 1. Currently, online shoppers can buy heartfelt hoop shoes for $200 in adult sizes exclusively at Nike.com. According to Nike, profits benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Online shoppers might be able to find their size at a lower price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, there is no clear discount online at this time. In fact, the value of the special shoes will likely increase over time.

"Mambacita" Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

Inspired by GiGi's AAU basketball uniform, every "Mambacita" colorway sports a white and black upper with gold detailing. This version carries on that tradition with a white mesh-paneled upper and glossy black leather over the heels, toes, and tongues.

Meanwhile, the Nike Swooshes, Kobe logos, and "GiGi" branding pop off the shoes in Metallic Gold. Black insoles feature GiGi's wings logo and jersey number in Metallic Gold. Lastly, a gold charm and special packaging complete the shopping experience.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

Bryant was initially reluctant to issue retro releases of his shoes, unless they featured performance technology upgrades. The only problem was that so many of his shoes were near perfection. So, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is the first model to get a complete makeover.

Nike chopped the collar down to a low-cut silhouette and retooled the rest. A full-length Zoom Air Strobel cushioning paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole offers enhanced low-profile responsiveness. The shoe is built to deliver the energy return and responsiveness the modern game demands.

Nike Kobe 3 History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mambacita" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 never got the love it deserved because the following low-cut models overshadowed it. However, Bryant did lead the Lakers to the 2008 NBA Finals after his MVP regular season in the shoes. Plus, a new low-cut design will speak to a younger generation of hoopers influenced by Bryant's iconic low-cut sneakers.

So far, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro has only dropped in the limited-edition "All-Star Warning Label" and the "Pink Quartz" colorways. So far, every colorway has been a hit. Best of all, more new and OG colorways are scheduled to release throughout 2026.

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