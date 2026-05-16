The Nike LeBron 23 is $60 Off in 10 Colorways Online

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an unceremonious exit in the Western Conference Playoffs, but it was still another incredible campaign from LeBron James. The 41-year-old defied expectations and excited sneakerheads with new kicks each night of the season.

The first 23 colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 told important stories from James' historic career. From heartfelt thanks to slights at his naysayers, the Nike LeBron 23 kept all the receipts. Best of all, the Nike LeBron 23 is now discounted in ten colorways online. Below is a detailed look at the shoe, along with tips on how shoppers can capitalize on the sales event.

Shopping Information

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Honor Society" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nike LeBron 23 had a retail price of $210- $235 in adult sizes across most colorways. Currently, online shoppers can choose from ten colorways at 29%-30% off (as low as $148) on Nike.com. Fans might be able to find even greater deals on sneaker resale websites.

The discounted colorways include: "Good Intentions," "Honor Society," "Out for Redemption," "Green With Envy," "Shut Up and Dribble," "Masked Menace," "Heat Wave," "Miami Twice," "Stocking Stuffer," and "LeBronto."

Nike LeBron 23 Tech Specs

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Green With Envy" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nike LeBron signature line always features the best performance technology the brand has to offer. Tech specs include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole for optimal bounce on the court. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.

The upper features an engineered jacquard and premium bootie lining. Underfoot, the sticky multi-directional traction pattern on the translucent rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. There is no doubt that the Nike LeBron 23 is a basketball shoe fit for a king.

Nike LeBron 23 History

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" colorway. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nike took bold swings — including swipes at haters — with the Nike LeBron 23. But not every colorway was a hit. Of course, many of the discounted colorways are a sign that some of the styles did not entice consumers enough. Meanwhile, one shoe was not released in the United States following controversy.

One of the low points of James' sneaker campaign was the "Honor the King" colorway. What was intended to be a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was not well-received and was only released overseas.

The Lakers' season is finished, and now our attention shifts to the Nike LeBron 24. So, that means plenty of deals to be had for savvy shoppers this summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.