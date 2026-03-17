Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' Release Information

Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Before that, Bryant led the Lower Merion Aces to a Pennsylvania State Championship. For the first time in 16 years, the Nike Kobe 5 is returning in Bryant's school colors.

Alongside the performance basketball shoes, Nike is dropping matching apparel, slides, and Nike Dunks. However, hoopers have their sights focused on the Nike Kobe 5 Protro release. Below is everything fans must know about the upcoming sneaker drop.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Lower Merion Aces" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Unfortunately, the sneakers are not releasing in full family sizes. Additionally, fans can expect these highly popular hoop shoes to sell out quickly online. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find them on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' colorway. | Nike

True to the original "Lower Merion Aces" colorway, the silhouette features a Metallic Silver upper with Team Red overlays. The white midsole and outsole help complete the Aces-inspired aesthetic.

Additional details include Nike Swooshes and Kobe logos in Team Red. On the heels, Bryant's high school jersey No. 33 and the Aces logo pop off in Team Red. Lastly, the speckled laces add extra school spirit with the attention to detail.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' colorway. | Nike

Bryant's fifth signature basketball shoe was so ahead of its time that it barely needs any performance technology upgrades. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is engineered with a flexible Air Zoom unit and scaled-down traction for optimal court feel. Plus, the minimally structured upper is lightweight and supportive.

The EKG-inspired traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. Bryant was known for his attention to detail, and he helped design some of the most grippy shoes the hardwood has ever seen.

Nike Kobe 5 History

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lower Merion Aces' colorway. | Nike

In 1996, Bryant led the Lower Merion High School Aces basketball team to their first state championship in 53 years. Throughout his time with Nike, Bryant regularly showed love for his alma mater, with "Lower Merion" colorways popping up across multiple models in his signature sneaker line.

The Nike Kobe 5 "Lower Merion Aces" wasfirst released in 2010 and is now returning for the first time as part of the Protro series. This colorway may not speak to everyone, but Kobe fans will love it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.