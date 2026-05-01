Is Brandon Ingram Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Raptors Game 6)

Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Brandon Ingram left Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs with a heel injury and did not return, putting his status for the rest of the series in doubt.

Officially, Ingram is listed as questionable for Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto needs a win to keep its season alive. Ingram only missed five games during the 2025-26 regular season, so his heel injury had to have been be pretty bothersome for him to miss the second half of Game 5.

Brandon Ingram (heel) questionable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 30, 2026

With Ingram's status up in the air, the Raptors are set as 3.5-point home underdogs in the odds at DraftKings for Game 6. Toronto is 2-0 at home in this series, and it held a seven-point halftime lead in Game 5 before losing 125-120.

Ingram has struggled to get going in this season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting just 32.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Still, Toronto is a better team with the star forward out there, especially since it is already without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Toronto was a 2.5-point underdog in Game 3 and a 4.5-point underdog in Game 4, so it seems like oddsmakers are expecting Ingram to suit up based on this line for Game 6.

I'm eyeing a Raptors player in the prop market on Friday, as there's a chance multiple players are called on to play bigger roles in Game 6.

Best Raptors Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even with Ingram up in the air for this matchup, I'm targeting a a different Raptors wing to lead the way on Friday night. I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why RJ Barrett is undervalued in Game 6:

RJ Barrett OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)

Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett may end up with a huge role in Game 6 after Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes were both banged up in Game 5.

Barrett led the way for the Raptors in Game 5, scoring 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists. He’s going to be asked to be on the ball more regardless, as Toronto is without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley.

In this series, RJ has five, 14, 10, nine and 17 rebounds and assists, and he’s averaging 11.0 rebound chances per game.

That gives Barrett a pretty solid floor in this market, especially if the Raptors rely on him more as a primary option on offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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