The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is 19% Off Online

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's iconic signature sneaker line continues to resonate with fans and hoopers of all ages. While the most popular shoes still sell out quickly, the Nike Kobe line has finally become easier to purchase for the average consumer.

For example, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is not only in stock, but it is also discounted online. Below is how fans can choose from five "Team Bank" colorways below the retail price.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Game Royal" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Team Bank" colorways dropped throughout the fall and winter of 2025 at a retail price of $190 in adult sizes. The discounted styles include: Game Royal, University Red, Wolf Grey, Lakers Home, and Lakers Away.

Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $152.97 (19% off) before taxes and shipping online at Nike.com. Additionally, there are select colorways discounted at Foot Locker.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Lakers Away." | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro features an Engineered Mesh upper, a new Nike React foam midsole, cable lacing system, and the legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.

According to Nike's product description, the pressure mapping-designed, minimal-rubber outsole delivers durable traction and mimics the natural contours of the foot. This updated version of the Nike Kobe 9 Low is a true upgrade from the original model.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Wolf Grey" colorway. | Nike

Each of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Team Bank" colorways features the same legendary design elements as the original models. The Nike Swoosh logos, Kobe Sheath logos, Kobe's signatures, and the iconic Achilles stitching all return.

Best of all, some of the colorways feature inspirational messages stitched into the tongues like "Relentless" and "Resilience." Every style should also come with extra laces for further customization.

History

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Lakers Home" colorway. | Nike

By the 2012-13 NBA season, injuries were slowing down Bryant. The Nike Kobe 9 Low is synonymous with his comeback from the Achilles injury. Unfortunately, he did not get to play in his 9th signature sneaker due to a knee injury that sidelined him for an extended period.

Yet, history is written by the winners, and Bryant was a winner. The Lakers legend won five NBA championships and still has the most popular signature sneaker line in the league after all these years.

Why It Matters

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "University Red" colorway. | Nike

It has been 12 years since Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 9 Low as he returned from a torn Achilles tendon, and the model is still capable of performing at the highest levels of basketball. This performance model brings back the shoe that supported the Black Mamba during his triumphant return to the floor and gives it an upgrade.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.