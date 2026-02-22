Giannis Antetokounmpo Debuts 8th Signature Nike Basketball Shoe

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a calf injury, but he is still grabbing headlines in the footwear world.

Antetokounmpo shared a sneak peek of his eighth signature Nike basketball shoe on Saturday afternoon. Fans got their first look at the Nike Giannis Freak 8 with four incredible pictures, showing Antetokounmpo dunking and lacing up the unreleased kicks.

Nike Giannis Freak 8

The debut colorway of the Nike Giannis Freak 8 features multiple shades of pink and gold with black detailing. Notably, the Nike Swoosh logo is much smaller than the oversized version that has become customary on Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker line.

Additionally, a second colorway has appeared online. It features a white and grey design with volt detailing.

The low-cut silhouette features a sculpted heel, a thick midsole, and caging that extends up both sides of the shoe for extra support during lateral movements. Despite its low-profile design, the Nike Giannis Freak 8 is capable of containing the most powerful players in the world.

Release Information

Currently, there is no release information. Nike has not yet released official images, tech specs, or pricing. However, Antetokounmpo's line usually drops a new installment each summer. According to KicksFinder, the Nike Giannis Freak 8 will launch at a retail price of $115 on August 1, 2026.

Antetokounmpo shared then deleted pictures of the Nike Giannis Freak 7 in March 2025. After the NBA season, the Nike Giannis Freak 7 launched in July 2025 for $110 in adult sizes.

Online shoppers can choose from several exciting colorways at Nike.com. Many of the styles are already discounted, and fans can expect even sharper price drops as we get closer to the launch of the Nike Giannis Freak 8.

Antetokounmpo's Nike Contract

Despite growing up as a fan of adidas, an issue with the brand caused Antetokounmpo to partner with Nike early in his professional career. Antetokounmpo signed his first sneaker deal with Nike in 2013.

When Antetokounmpo's ascension was evident, the two parties agreed to a contract extension in 2017, which included a signature sneaker line. Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker line launched in June 2019.

For the first time in many years, the Bucks are not serious playoff contenders. However, Antetokounmpo continues to quietly put up points in the footwear industry year after year with each new performance model.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.