The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Hornets" Revisits 1996 NBA Draft

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a master storyteller. Besides his Oscar, fans could see his imaginative style in his signature Nike sneaker line. Bryant had several recurring themes, including the iconic "Draft Day" colorways.

What if the Charlotte Hornets had never selected and traded Bryant during the 1996 NBA Draft? We will never know. We also would not have some of the most memorable Nike Kobe colorways. For the first time, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is dropping in the "Hornets" colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hornets" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hornets" colorway is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 1. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($190) and big kid ($122) sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's.

Despite the shoe sporting a fan-favorite colorway, shoppers shouldn't have to worry about it selling out. Every general release colorway of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM has been widely available at retail price.

"Hornets" Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hornets" colorway. | Nike

The "Hornets" colorway features a gradient design on its Engineered Mesh upper. The shoe starts with Blue Lagoon at the toe and gradually fades into Fierce Purple around the heel. The Nike Swooshes, Kobe logos, and stitches pop off in White.

Lastly, the legendary traction pattern on the rubber outsole is White, completing the Hornets aesthetic. Like every other colorway of the model, the shoe comes with two pairs of laces: Fierce Purple and White.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hornets" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro features hooper-approved performance technology. The Engineered Mesh upper is lightweight and breathable, supported with a cable system for extra reinforcement. Underfoot, a new Nike React foam midsole offers responsive cushioning on the basketball court.

Last but not least, the traction pattern remains true to the original, but with improvements. Nike has touted the pressure-mapping-designed, minimal-rubber design. It delivers durable traction and mimics the natural contours of the foot.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro History

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hornets" colorway. | Nike

Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite during the 2013-14 NBA season. He never wore the Engineered Mesh version on the court, but the silhouette is still beloved by hoopers. Nike reintroduced all versions of the Kobe 9 as part of the Protro (performance + retro) series over the past year.

It is no mistake that Nike is dropping these shoes around the 30th anniversary of the 1996 NBA Draft. After all, the Nike Kobe line was great at telling stories. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.