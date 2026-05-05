The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Orange Frost" Tips Off WNBA Season

The 2026 WNBA season tips off on Friday, and there will be no shortage of exciting new sneakers launched this year. Nike has already planned the "WNBA Legends Pack" for its current athletes. However, retros still remain the most popular shoes in basketball — specifically, Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneaker line.

It is perfectly fitting that models from the Nike Kobe line are the most popular choice for hoopers every season, given Bryant's support for women's basketball at every level. Just in time for the new season, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is dropping in a WNBA-inspired colorway this Friday.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Orange Frost" (also known as the "WNBA" colorway) drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($190) and grade school ($122) sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett stores.

Unlike some of the most popular Nike Kobe sneakers, this release will probably not sell out on release day. In fact, most fans can find other colorways of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro at a discounted price online. However, fans who miss their chance at retail can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"WNBA" Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

This WNBA-inspired colorway features an Orange Frost upper with Brilliant Orange detailing on the Nike Swooshes and Kobe logos. Other important design elements like Bryant's signature, Kobe Code, and the iconic heel stitches remain true to the original.

The Ice Peach heel counter centers the shoe; the midsole and outsole provide the foundation of the shoe in Summit White. Best of all, extra Summit White and Orange Frost laces are included so hoopers can personalize their look.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro include an Engineered Mesh upper for breathability, a new Nike React foam midsole, and a cable lacing system.

The legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern remains true to the original, but with improvements. According to Nike, the pressure-mapping-designed, minimal-rubber outsole delivers durable traction and mimics the natural contours of the foot.

Nike Kobe 9 History

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "WNBA" colorway. | Nike

Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 9 during the 2013-14 NBA season, but played in them only briefly due to mounting injuries late in his career. However, his popularity could not be stopped. Nike dropped different versions of the shoe in Engineered Mesh and Flyknit in low-cut and high-top designs.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low has returned with several exciting colorways over the past year, proving its staying power in the basketball world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.