Nike Selling LeBron 19 for Half Price Online

It has been quite the summer for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. The future Hall of Famer and consummate family man has made the most out of his offseason. James and his two teenage sons have traveled the country, played basketball, and debuted various colorways of the upcoming Nike LeBron 20.

Now fans of the NBA legend are in for a treat. While we wait for the official release of the LeBron 20 next month, several colorways of the LeBron 19 are being sold at a deep discount on Nike's website.

As of today, hoopers and sneakerheads can purchase 12 colorways of the LeBron 19 for up to half-off retail price at Nike.com. The original retail price of the performance basketball shoe was $200. While not every shoe size is available in each colorway, fans should have no problem finding a shoe they like for anywhere between 40%-50% off the retail price.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 19 'Tune Squad.' © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the LeBron 19 is aesthetically pleasing. But more importantly, it offers the best technology Nike has to offer. According to its website, the LeBron 19 features a retooled cushioning system that combines visible Max Air with a thick, responsive Zoom Air unit under the forefoot.

Support is provided by a full inner sleeve, while Flywire cables rise from the midsole to help harness the foot when you lace up. Additionally, the rubber outsole uses a micro-engineered blade pattern inspired by LeBron's crown logo to provide multidirectional traction.

While everyone is rightfully excited about James' upcoming 20th signature shoe with Nike, we cannot sleep on the LeBron 19. Especially when it is being sold for half the retail price. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

