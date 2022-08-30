Ranking Five Best Signature Sneaker Lines in NBA

The NBA is in a great place after 75 seasons. The league not only survived the challenges associated with the pandemic but has continued to thrive. Several star players are in the prime of their careers, and so too are their signature sneaker lines.

There were 18 players with their own signature sneakers during the 2021-22 NBA season. But today, we are ranking the five best among active NBA players. It was not easy, but below is the list in ascending order.

James Harden

VIew of the Adidas Harden Vol. 6. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Company: Adidas

Contract: Harden a 13-year, $200 million contract with Adidas in 2015.

Signature Shoes: 6

Coming in at the fifth spot is Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. The polarizing player just turned 33 years old and debuted his upcoming seventh signature sneaker with Adidas.

If this list had been created a few years ago when Harden was a perennial NBA MVP candidate and Adidas was matching his output, he would have been higher on the list. Earlier this summer, we ranked Harden's ten best shoes from the 2021-22 season.

Stephen Curry

View of the Curry Flow 9. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Company: Under Armour

Contract: Curry signed a nine-year, $180 million contract extension with Under Armour in 2015.

Signature Shoes: 9

What could have been if Nike did not botch its 2013 meeting with Stephen Curry? The Golden State Warriors point guard has made history in Under Armour. Even better, he has spun off the Curry Brand in the last year. It is hard to believe, but Curry's tenth signature sneaker is coming out soon. You can review Curry's ten best shoes from the 2021-22 season here.

Kevin Durant

View of the Nike KD 14. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Company: Nike

Deal: Durant signed a ten-year contract extension with Nike in 2014, which could be worth as much as $300 million.

Signature Shoes: 15

Not only does Kevin Durant have a great signature line, but he is truly a sneakerhead. The Brooklyn Nets forward enjoys playing in other players' shoes and discussing his own signature line on Twitter. The Nike KD 15 is already here and becoming a favorite among his peers. Earlier this summer, we ranked Durant's ten best shoes from the 2021-22 season.

Kyrie Irving

View of the Nike Kyrie 7. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Company: Nike

Deal: Irving signed a reported nine-year, $99 million contract with Nike in 2014.

Signature Shoes: 8

Just like basketball, there are so many What-If scenarios with shoes. Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is about to add a chapter to that saga. Despite his signature line's success, Nike does not plan on renewing its contract with the controversial star.

The silver lining is that Irving just debuted his last shoe with Nike, and it appears to be another hit. Earlier this summer, we ranked Irving's ten best shoes from the 2021-22 season.

LeBron James

View of the Nike LeBron 19. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Company: Nike

Deal: James signed a lifetime contract with Nike in 2015 that is reportedly worth $1 billion.

Signature Shoes: 19

Fans do not call LeBron James the 'King' for no reason. James has been in the NBA since 2003 and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Neither does his partnership with Nike.

James and his sons have worn the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 in various colorways throughout the summer. The unreleased shoe is easily one of the best-looking models from the Nike LeBron line. Earlier this summer, we ranked James' ten best shoes from the 2021-22 season.

