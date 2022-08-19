LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Have Become Family Business

LeBron James is closing in on several important milestones. One is the upcoming release of his 20th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 20.

A lot has changed in James' life over the past two decades. Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time has redefined what it means to be an athlete, activist, businessman, and philanthropist.

For as important as James is in the context of history, it is rewarding to see him take a back seat in the promotion of his unreleased hoop shoe. The LeBron 20 is becoming synonymous with the emergence of James' two sons, Bronny and Bryce, as serious basketball players.

LeBron debuted his newest shoe in an all-pink colorway earlier this summer but has since let the spotlight shine on Bronny and Bryce. The two heirs to the throne have trotted out multiple colorways of the LeBron 20.

Most recently, the two James brothers played together for the California Basketball Club on a three-stop European tour. The AAU games spurred several viral moments, most notably Bronny's fastbreak dunk. As a result, the two kids caught the public's eye (and ire) for the first time.

The Nike LeBron 20 worn by Bryce James. Complex Sneakers

Bronny and Bryce face the impossible task of filling their father's shoes. No one can replicate what LeBron has accomplished on the court. But as the perennial All-Star settles in for the sunset of his career, his sons are embarking on their own journies. And they are doing it in style.

Nike has not yet released a release date, official images, or price for the LeBron 20. But it is clear they struck gold with the design of the important shoe and the organic marketing provided by the James family.

For a player that values family over everything, it is perfectly fitting that his 20th signature sneaker marks the beginning stages of the torch passing. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

