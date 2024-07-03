Nike Looks to Reset Narrative With New "Win On Air" Campaign
Nike, the most recognizable and popular sportswear brand on the planet, is dealing with unprecedented challenges. On Friday, Nike shares tumbled 20%. It was the biggest one-day drop in the company's history, wiping out roughly $28 billion in shareholder wealth, according to Forbes.
The horrible day on the market came after Nike said it expected sales to decline in its new fiscal year. However, the news was not a total surprise. Nike has faced strong headwinds for the past few years due to marketplace competition and changing consumer tastes.
The Oregon-based brand that is responsible for many of the most iconic marketing campaigns in performance sportswear has now rolled out its latest gameplan: Win On Air.
Everything from the brand's social media channels to its website dawns a bright shade of orange, highlighting the significance of its Air cushion technology.
Visitors to Nike's website our greeted with the message, "Meet the next generation of Nike Air. Engineered to the exact specifications of championship athletes."
In an Instagram post, Nike added, "Nike Air. Innovation that fuels wins. With Air Zoom units delivering exceptional energy return, get ready to dominate every track, court, and pitch. Tap to shop or click the link in bio to experience Nike Air. #WinOnAir."
Athletes such as NBA player Victor Wembanyama, long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, as well as soccer stars Kylian Mbappe and Salma Paralluelo headline the campaign.
Each of the athletes and their sports divisions of Nike flooded the zone with the announcement on social media. It was more than a takeover; it was a full-court press against the negative headlines.
Will the new campaign be successful in resetting the narrative around Nike? Only time will tell. However, one of the main complaints the footwear community has leveled against Nike is the brand's perceived lack of innovation.
Doubling down on Air technology may not assuage those unhappy customers as the cushioning was first introduced back in 1978. It has undergone important upgrades through the years to help the world's top athletes perform at the highest levels.
Not only does Nike face strong competition from upstart brands, but it has squandered a lot of goodwill among sneakerheads and sports fans. The new MLB uniforms have been a disaster, while the limited supply of popular sneakers, such as Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes, has left a bitter taste among once-loyal shoppers.
Nike will most likely be just fine in the long run, but like every other legacy brand that built its reputation in the 20th century, it must undergo some growing pains in the modern era. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
