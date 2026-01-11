Ja Morant Leaks Nike Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" Amid Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are swirling around Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. It seems possible, maybe even likely, that the team that drafted the NBA All-Star is ready to move him before the trade deadline.

With wall-to-wall coverage of his possible trade, Morant distracted some fans and media by leaking the upcoming Nike Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" colorway on his Instagram story.

Ja Morant shares a look at a Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 3 collab, we feeling these?



📸: Jamorant pic.twitter.com/20nUrawGRW — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 11, 2026

The Nike Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" colorway is expected to be released in Summer 2026 for $130 in adult sizes. While Nike has already previewed the "Spring/Summer" collection of Nike Ja 3 colorways, this is a new development.

The "Kool-Aid" colorway sports a tasy blend of Lemon Venom, Light Photo Blue, Deep Royal Blue, Light Green Spark, /Pink Beam, and Hyper Pink on the mismatched shoes.

OH YEAH: Ja Morant just leaked his Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 3 collab 🥤@JaMorant



Releasing in Summer 2026 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/QD1Osi80aY — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 11, 2026

Morant's signature Nike sneaker line has teamed up with Kool-Aid on collaborations in the past. While those were popular, every colorway looks better on the Nike Ja 3.

In addition to the Kool-Aid collaboration, the Nike Ja 3 will get multiple "Jurassic Park" colorways as part of a limited-edition collection. Meanwhile, Morant also showed off ten college colorways for Nike programs in the NCAA.

FIRST LOOK: Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 3 🧊 @JaMorant



🗓️ Summer 2026

🏷️ $135 pic.twitter.com/c7jdFYOVIx — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) January 11, 2026

It is disappointing that Morant is having such a rough season while his signature sneaker line is hitting its peak in popularity. But like all things related to Morant, it does not come without controversy. Rapper 2 Chainz joined the chorus of dissatisfied consumers who are complaining about the shoe's performance problems.

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.

FIRST LOOK: Ja Morant debuts a new Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 3 😱🥤 pic.twitter.com/CBzuRKIY2M — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) January 11, 2026

Despite some negative reviews, there is no denying that the shoes look phenomenal. Online shoppers can check out Morant's signature sneaker collection at Nike.com.

Regardless of where Morant plays, fans can expect more fire colorways of the Nike Ja 3. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Reebok has redesigned Shaquille O'Neal's iconic Shaqnosis.

The Nike LeBron 23 "Arizona Wildcats" is a nod to Bryce James.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight is dropping in Jason Williams' player-exclusive colorway.

Jordan Brand brought back one of Ray Allen's basketball shoes.

Stephen Curry dispelled a popular theory about his sneaker free agency.