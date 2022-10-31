Skip to main content
Nike Releasing Two Classic Sneakers Tomorrow

The Nike Dunk Low is releasing in two of its most popular colorways on November 1.
date 2022-10-31

Fall is the most wonderful time of the sports calendar. Luckily for fans, it's about to get even better once the NCAA basketball season starts this coming week. Nike is releasing two of its most highly anticipated sneakers of the year tomorrow to capitalize on the moment.

Every sneakerhead can attest that the Nike Dunk Low has been the most popular lifestyle shoe for the past few years. The hype surrounding the old-school basketball shoe is about to reach a new level with the release of the 'Kentucky' and 'Syracuse colorways. 

Originally part of the "Be True To Your School" pack, these shoes were incredibly popular in the 1980s. Now they are about to captivate a whole new generation. Below is everything consumers need to know before tomorrow.

Nike Dunk Low 'Kentucky'

Blue and white Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike Dunk Low 'Kentucky'

Description: It is tough to beat a simple two-tone basketball shoe, especially when it's in Wildcats colors. Even better, this straightforward shoe lends itself to many different fanbases and scenarios.

Price: The Nike Dunk Low 'Kentucky' has a retail price of $110.

How to Buy: The Nike Dunk Low 'Kentucky' will release on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EST on November 1. After the shoes inevitably sell out, shoppers can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Nike Dunk Low 'Syracuse'

Orange and white Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike Dunk Low 'Syracuse'

Description: The 'Syracuse' colorway may be more challenging to pull off with most outfits, but it's guaranteed to catch everyone's attention. This colorway features the same materials and construction as its counterpart.

Price: The Nike Dunk Low 'Syracuse' has a retail price of $110.

How to Buy: The Nike Dunk Low 'Syracuse' will release on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EST on November 1. After the shoes sell out, consumers find them on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

