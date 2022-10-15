Adidas Honors Kansas Jayhawks Coach with Custom Shoes

Skip to main content
Adidas Honors Bill Self with Custom Shoes

Adidas designed special sneakers for Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self to celebrate the 2022 NCAA Basketball Championship.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

We are in the midst of the greatest time on the sports calendar, and it is about to get even better. The NCAA basketball season is right around the corner. Over the past few weeks, we have seen teams gather for Media Day and tip off the preseason with various midnight madness events held on campus. 

Last night, the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team hosted the 38th annual 'Late Night In The Phog.' Students packed into Allen Fieldhouse to watch the 2022 NCAA Champions unveil their newest banner, watch players hoop, and celebrate the upcoming season.

Of course, our focus is always on everyone's footwear. Yesterday, we covered how the Jayhawks planned to wear Trae Young's newest shoes this season. Apparently, Adidas is not yet done pulling out all the stops. 

Adidas Forum 84 Low

View of Bill Self's custom adidas shoes.

Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self wore custom Adidas Forum 84 Low shoes.

Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self wore a specially made pair of Adidas shoes to celebrate last season's championship. Unfortunately, the off-white, blue, and red shoes with a special championship logo on the heel will never release to the public.

However, fans can still get a pair of the shoes in a similar colorway for a great price. Self wore a pair of the Adidas Forum 84 Low shoes. The old-school kicks are available in a multitude of colorways on the Adidas website

We recommend this general-release colorway for those who want a close replica of Self's custom kicks. Originally debuting in the 1980s, the Adidas Forum Low has withstood the test of time and is enjoying more popularity than ever.

Adidas knows what it's doing with the Kansas Jayhawks and every other college team they sponsor. It is sure to be an exciting season, so stick with FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite teams wear on and off the court.

