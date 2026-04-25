The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" Celebrates Class of 2026

Nike and Jordan Brand have dropped several retro Air Jordan models in fresh colorways for spring. However, this time of the year is also synonymous with graduation season. Students (and teachers) have worked hard throughout the entire academic calendar, and soon it will be time to celebrate.

The Air Jordan 6 highlights the Class of 2026 in style by reprising the fan-favorite "Cap and Gown" colorway. Before you turn your tassels and throw your cap in the air, make sure your kicks are right. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming sneaker release.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores. The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($155), Little Kids ($95), and Toddler ($80).

Given the wide scale of this release, the retro sneakers are unlikely to sell out immediately. In fact, savvy shoppers might be able to find the kicks available below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Cap and Down" Details

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

Students can feel like the GOAT when they walk across the stage in the Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. This version of the shoe sports a sleek blacked-out colorway, rendered in smooth leather and highlighted with Reflect Silver details.

All of the iconic design elements of the Air Jordan 6 return on the "Cap and Gown" colorway. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongue and lace locks, while the legendary "Nike Air" branding graces the heels in a stealthy black font.

Air Jordan 6 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. However, it still features the same performance technology that helped Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan win his first NBA Championship in 1991.

That includes a polyurethane midsole with heel and forefoot Air-Sole units, a neoprene sleeve, and a translucent rubber outsole. Add in the premium materials for this colorway, and it is one of the classiest versions of the Air Jordan 6.

Air Jordan 6 History

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his sixth signature sneaker at the 1991 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was perfectly fitting that "His Airness" debuted the shoes in his home state, which is known for being the first in flight.

Graduation season is upon us, and the Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" is perfect if you're walking across the stage or supporting someone during their big moment. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.