Ja Morant Unveils Nike Ja 4 in Five Bold Colorways

Last spring, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted his third signature Nike basketball shoe in the Western Conference Playoffs. The Nike Ja 3 was a smash hit.

However, the Grizzlies didn't make the postseason this year, so Morant has unexpectedly unveiled the Nike Ja 4 on his Instagram account.

Nike Ja 4 First Look

Ja Morant unveils the Nike Ja 4. | @jamorant

In what feels like a Friday afternoon news dump, the Nike Ja 4 is anything but unremarkable. Rather, it is part of Morant's ongoing war against fans leaking his sneakers online before they are announced. Over the past two years, Morant has made a point of unveiling his upcoming colorways before fans get the chance.

Morant's fourth signature sneaker sports a sharp, futuristic aesthetic that looks more like a soccer boot or football cleat than a hoop shoe. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated basketball shoe.

Nike Ja 4 Details

Ja Morant unveils the Nike Ja 4 with a message on Instagram. | @jamorant

Nike has not yet officially announced a launch date, pricing, or tech specs for the Nike Ja 4. However, if the model follows the same schedule as the Nike Ja 3, it will likely drop in limited-edition colorways throughout the summer before a wider release in the fall, before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Additionally, the Nike Ja 3 had a retail price of $135- $145 in adult sizes and $102- $117 in big kid sizes. Online shoppers who do not wish to wait for Morant's next shoe can choose from several exciting colorways of the Nike Ja 3 at Nike, Foot Locker, and other popular retail stores.

Nike Ja 4 Release Information

Five colorways of the Nike Ja 4. | @jamorant

There is no official launch date, but Morant was kind enough to share a sneak peek of five unreleased colorways. From what we can see, the Nike Ja 4 will come in blue/blue, green/black, aqua/red, pink/gold, and black/silver colorways.

Fans can count on dozens of more general release colorways and plenty of player-exclusive designs Morant will wear on the court.

Ja Morant x Nike

Side view of the Nike Ja 4. | @jamorant

Morant signed a rookie-scale sneaker deal with Nike before the 2019 NBA Draft. After establishing himself as an All-Star, Morant became the first Gen-Z athlete on Nike's basketball roster to get a signature sneaker line. Morant's fourth signature shoe is on the way, and so is a budget-friendly line later this year.

Last summer, Morant took the Nike Ja 3 on his first Asian tour for the brand. Fans can expect more exciting news from Morant and Nike over the next few months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.