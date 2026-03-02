Chelsea Gray Adds MVP Award to Decorated Unrivaled Résumé

Unrivaled has only been a league for two years, but guard Chelsea Gray is already building a formidable résumé in the 3-on-3 circuit.

A year after winning a championship and Finals MVP award with Rose BC, Gray was named the league’s Most Valuable Player Monday morning.

The 33-year-old Duke product averaged 24.2 points per game in the competition, second only to guard Marina Mabrey of Lunar Owls BC. Her 6.1 assists per game led all players, and Rose BC finished fourth in the eight-team competition with a 6-8 record.

Gray can add her newest accolade to a full trophy case. With the Blue Devils, she was an All-American and the ACC Player of the Year in 2013. She has made six All-Star teams and four All-WNBA teams with the Sparks and Aces. In 2022, she was named Finals MVP after winning the second of her four career championships. To top it off, she owns a pair of Olympic gold medals and a World Cup gold medal.

The league’s postseason will take place this week; Phantom BC will play Vinyl BC and Mist BC will play Breeze BC in a pair of semifinals in Brooklyn Monday. The. championship will be held Wednesday.

