Nike Unveils Its Latest Iconic Ad for UEFA Euro 2024
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The UEFA European Football Championship kicks off today, and so have all of the major sportswear companies' ad campaigns. When it comes to storytelling in sports, no brand does it better than Nike.
The global creative agency Wieden+Kennedy is the team behind many of the most iconic Nike campaigns that sports fans know and love. Earlier today, the marketing gurus rolled out a new video for UEFA EURO 2024.
The official Nike Football social media account shared the 2:23 video, and it did not disappoint. The video implores Nike athletes to "awaken your madness." Below is the short film and a breakdown of what soccer fans must know about the ad campaign.
Nike spared no expense when it commissioned this video. The American brand enlisted its biggest sponsored athletes to appear in the video. That list includes Erling Haaland, Vini Jr., Ronaldinho, and Kylian Mbappe.
Soccer history will be made over the next few weeks, and Nike is helping shape the conversation with its inspirational advertising. Online shoppers can prepare for the tournament by buying the brand's performance and fan gear on the Nike website.
Between UEFA EURO 2024 and the Summer Olympics, it is going to be an amazing season for sports fans. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all of its footwear and apparel news.
Further Reading: Adidas uses The Bealtes' song "Hey Jude" in its UEFA EURO 2024 advert.