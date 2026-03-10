New Kylian Mbappe Hint Spells Trouble for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed Kylian Mbappé did not train with the rest of the squad on Monday, casting doubt over his involvement in Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Manchester City.

A persistent knee injury has hampered Mbappé’s entire season, with his latest absence the third of the season to be caused by the same fitness issue. The Frenchman has missed Real Madrid’s last three games across all competitions.

After discussions with the club, Mbappé swapped Madrid for Paris to continue treatment on his problem, but he has since returned and opened the door to involvement in Wednesday’s first leg against Man City.

However, his absence from training on Monday suggests Mbappé is still not healthy enough for competitive action, with a spot on the bench potentially as good as Real Madrid can hope for at this point.

Mbappé found himself in a similar situation earlier this season, coincidentally against Man City in the Champions League league phase. While ultimately declared fit, he spent December’s 2–1 defeat on the bench as an unused substitute, clearly not ready to return.

When Will Mbappé Return for Real Madrid?

Mbappé was only fit enough for a light run with a fitness coach. | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid/Getty Images

“He’s much better, but we have to take it one day at a time,” manager Álvaro Arbeloa told the media on Tuesday. “He’s come back feeling great. And we’ll take it one step at a time.”

Publicly, Real Madrid have long been reluctant to offer a negative perception of Mbappé’s fitness. His spot on the bench in December’s meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side was clearly performative and it would be tough to rule out something similar on Wednesday.

In reality, there are thought to be concerns that Mbappé may actually need longer on the sidelines to fully shake off his knee problem, particularly if he continues to resist a surgery that, at this point, would impact his involvement at this summer’s World Cup.

MARCA state the focus of Real Madrid’s medical staff is to get Mbappé back to full fitness in time for the return leg against City on March 17, perhaps with a short appearance off the bench against Elche at the weekend, but this is far from guaranteed.

Real Madrid’s Hectic Schedule

Álvaro Arbeloa has plenty of games to get his teeth stuck into. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

March is a grueling month for Real Madrid who, alongside two meetings with City in the Champions League, also sign off for the international break with a home derby against Atlético Madrid on March 22.

Mbappé will hope to return in time to help out towards the end of the month, while Real Madrid will be desperate to welcome back a player who, despite a nagging knee injury, has still managed to score 38 goals in just 33 games across all competitions.

Injuries have been a major problem for Real Madrid in recent weeks. In attack, Rodrygo has undergone surgery on an ACL injury which will likely keep him out until 2027, while Jude Bellingham is also not expected back until the end of the month as he nurses a hamstring problem.

The latest injury, however, came in defense, where left back Álvaro Carreras was ruled out of Wednesday’s game with a calf injury.

