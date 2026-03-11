Bam Adebayo Scores 83 Points in Upcoming Air Jordan Sneakers

On Tuesday night, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo made NBA history against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo scored 83 points, the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history, passing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance from January 2006.

While most basketball fans gazed at the scoreboard in disbelief, sneakerheads looked down at Adebayo's shoes. Even better, Jordan Brand went right to work to create an epic ad celebrating the historical achievement.

Air Jordan 4028 Release Information

Adebayo wore the Air Jordan 4028 in the "Black Volt" colorway. Two colorways of the shoes will reportedly hit shelves later this year for $205 in adult sizes, although Jordan Brand has not yet officially announced a release date. Some pairs of the upcoming shoes have already dropped at select European retailers.

Naturally, demand and resale prices for unreleased sneakers skyrocketed after Adebayo's 83-point game. Currently, the asking price of the Air 4028 "Black Volt" is over $700 in most sizes on the sneaker resale website StockX.

Air Jordan 4028 "Black Volt"

Before the start of the NBA season, Jordan Brand launched Michael Jordan's 40th signature basketball shoe - the Air Jordan 40. As part of the milestone year, Jumpman has designed hybrid versions of the shoe that pay homage to older models.

The Air Jordan 4028 is a nod to the Air Jordan XX8, which was released in 2013. Built on Air Jordan 40 technology, this version features a fold-down, zippered shroud. When unzipped, "2" and "3" appear as a nod to "His Airness." The silhouette sports shades of Black, Metallic Silver, and Barely Volt.

Jordan Brand's Celebration

In addition to highly popular sneakers, Jordan Brand is known for its incredible marketing. It took Jumpman no time to post a pitch-perfect tribute to Adebayo on Instagram after the game. Combined with a series of pictures from the game, Jordan Brand put out the following message:

"Big men don't score. Not now. The game's gone small. There's no way you could've seen it coming. Hell, we run this game... And we almost got caught lacking. But then again, the signs were there. Just look at his shoes. But while you do, keep your head on a swivel. Cuz he's liable to get another bucket. On you, and everyone else."

Air Jordan Shopping Information

If you are like us and are too fired up to wait for the release of the Air Jordan 4028, you can choose from several colorways of the Air Jordan 40 at Nike.com. In fact, those are the shoes Adebayo has worn most of the season.

March Madness is here, and it's already swept over the NBA. Just wait to see what Jordan Brand has planned for the playoffs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.