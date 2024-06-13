Adidas Uses The Beatles' "Hey Jude" for UEFA EURO 2024 Campaign
The UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off tomorrow, and adidas already has scored a few goals on the competition. Earlier today, the popular sportswear brand launched a new film that tells a familiar story of a nation's hope.
Adidas used The Beatles' iconic song "Hey Jude" in the advert to provide a message of belief and support from fans to the players. The new film is part of the latest chapter of adidas' global brand campaign as it continues its ambition to help disarm negative pressure in sport.
The brand's use of the song is pitch-perfect for its support of Jude Bellingham and a new generation of players. On the eve of UEFA EURO 2024, adidas is reminding its athletes with a simple, powerful message: 'Hey Jude, You Got This.'
The film illustrates the journey of a nation's hope – brought about by a new generation of players who are looking to find success in Germany this summer.
Bellingham stars as an example of this generation of players who are embracing the support of their fans and overcoming the pressures of their nation's past disappointments. The Beatles' Hey Jude' soundtracks the film, urging this year's team to "take a sad song and make it better" at UEFA EURO 2024.
The film also features some familiar faces, with David Beckham and Frank Lampard reflecting on their own tournament history. Stormzy, Laura Woods, and Ian Wright are also seen joining fans in embracing the joy of a major tournament summer.
Through this film, Adidas aims to highlight how athletes of all levels feel pressure and remind them to reframe the feeling and focus on the positive rallying cry, 'You Got This.'
The film officially debuted on social media this morning. It will be screened during television coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 for the first time tomorrow, during the opening match of the tournament between Germany and Scotland.
