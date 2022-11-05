Maquette Golden Eagles Getting Luka Doncic's Jordan Brand Shoes

Last night was another legendary performance for Luka Doncic. The 3x All-NBA First Team guard dropped an efficient 35 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Thanks to Doncic's heroic effort, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-110.

Not only did Doncic create a highlight reel with his play, but the Jordan Brand athlete made headlines with the shoes he wore on court. Below is everything fans need to know about the blue and gold kicks Doncic wore on Friday night.

Marquette Golden Eagles

Dating back to last spring, Doncic has worn his first signature shoe - the Jordan Luka 1. Now with the NCAA basketball season gearing up, we have seen several schools receive player-exclusive (PE) colorways of signature shoes in school colors.

During last night's game, Doncic unveiled the 'Marquette' colorway of the Jordan Luka 1. Jordan Brand dressed Doncic's shoes in blue and gold with the Marquette logo on the tongue.

Unfortunately, only Doncic and Golden Eagles players will get their hands on these rare kicks. But the upside is Jordan Brand has released multiple colorways of Doncic's signature shoes, with more on the way. We have more information below for fans.

Jordan Luka 1

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1 in the 'Signal Blue' colorway. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Jordan Luka 1 launched in September 2022 for $110. Fans can shop the entire Luka Doncic collection on Jordan Brand's website. Additionally, the 'Signal Blue' colorway (pictured above) is still available.

Jordan Brand racked up a huge win when they signed Doncic to their roster of All-Stars. So it's only right they design a performance basketball shoe that perfectly matches his play style.

The lightweight shoe offers stability and containment for crafty players like Doncic. Additionally, this is the first shoe with full-length 'Formula 23 foam', which has an ultra-supportive fit crafted with the step-back in mind.

The Jordan Luka 1 is only a few months old, and it's already becoming a favorite among players and fans. There is no denying the potential of Doncic's signature line with Jordan Brand. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

