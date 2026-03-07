Oregon Ducks Unveil 21 Nike Sneakers for March Madness

The Oregon Ducks men's and women's basketball teams are struggling this year. It is far from certain, perhaps even unlikely, that either team makes the NCAA tournament.

However, Cinderella runs define March, and Nike has the perfect shoe to meet every player's foot on the hardwood. With not many games guaranteed, Oregon's social media team shared a sneak peek at their sneaker rotation for March.

In an incredible Instagram video, fans get a detailed look at seven Nike basketball shoes in player-exclusive colorways sporting yellow and green. Below is the video and a breakdown of each shoe.

Nike KD 18: The first shoe showcased is the Nike KD 18 in three colorways. The combinations include yellow/green, white/green, and grey/yellow/black. Kevin Durant has already worn two of these shoes on the court during NBA games this year. Fans can shop general-release colorways of the Nike KD 18 on Nike.com.

Nike LeBron 23: The second shoe shown is the Nike LeBron 23 in three colorways. The combinations include yellow/green, white/yellow, and grey/black. LeBron James debuted two of these shoes on the court during NBA games this season. Fans can shop general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 on Nike.com.

Nike Ja 3: The third shoe is the Nike Ja 3 in three colorways. The combinations include yellow/green, white/yellow, and grey/black. Ja Morant has not worn any of these colorways yet. Fans can shop general-release colorways of the Nike Ja 3 on Nike.com.

Nike Sabrina 3: The fourth shoe is the Nike Sabrina 3 in three colorways. The combinations include yellow/green, white/green, and grey/black. Oregon alum Sabrina Ionescu will likely wear some of these colorways in the upcoming WNBA season. Fans can shop general-release colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 on Nike.com.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro: The fifth shoe is the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in three colorways. The combinations include green/yellow, white/green, and black/yellow. Oregon is a "Mamba Program," so they get unreleased Nike Kobe shoes. Fans can shop for Nike Kobe sneakers on Nike.com.

Nike Giannis Freak 7: The sixth shoe is the Nike Giannis Freak 7 in three colorways. The combinations include yellow/green, white/green, and grey/black. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not yet worn any of these colorways during the NBA season. Fans can shop general-release colorways of the Nike Giannis Freak 7 on Nike.com.

Nike GT Cut Academy: The seventh and final shoe is the Nike GT Cut Academy in three colorways. The combinations include yellow/black, white/green, and grey/black/yellow. Fans can shop general-release colorways of the Nike GT Cut Academy on Nike.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.