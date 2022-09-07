NBA's Biggest Sneakerhead Opening Store in Houston

Skip to main content
P.J. Tucker Opening Sneaker Store in Houston

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker is opening a sneaker store in Houston, Texas. 'The Better Generation' is expected to open in October.
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is full of diehard sneakerheads. While many players claim to have the best collections, only one can reign supreme. The crown must be awarded to Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker.

The 37-year-old journeyman has seen and done it all in his unique career. Tucker has played for five NBA teams (about to be six this season) and in multiple foreign leagues. 

Along the way, Tucker has learned all skills necessary to be an invaluable glue guy, which has made him one of the more sought-after veterans. He also gathered all the knowledge required to start his own business.

Tucker recently launched a sneaker boutique called 'The Better Generation.' While the store is currently doing business online, it will soon open a physical location in Houston, Texas.

Six days ago, Tucker posted a video to his Instagram account of aerial views of the physical location. The drone shots show a store made out of shipping containers. Tucker wrote, "Bringing a different sneaker experience to my favorite city. H Town this for you."

Tucker spent 3.5 seasons with the Houston Rockets, which explains his connection to the city. But unlike most sneaker boutiques, The Better Generation's inventory is priced reasonably. Fans can review the stock on the store's website here.

Tucker truly is a man of the people. Instead of opening a ritzy store that is unaffordable for most people, the fan-favorite is giving consumers a chance to buy nice shoes at retail prices. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the grand opening of The Better Generation.

