P.J. Tucker's Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

At 37 years old, P.J. Tucker has become a highly-coveted veteran in the NBA. After one strong season with the Miami Heat, the veteran forward signed a three-year, $33.2 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now Tucker takes his talents and incredible sneaker collection to the City of Brotherly Love.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each of the best hoop shoes of the year. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Tucker last season.

P.J. Tucker's Best Kicks of 2021-22 10. Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: May 10, 2022 Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 9. Air Jordan 10 'Shadow' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 6, 2021 Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Release Date: April 21, 2018 Average Resale Price: $260 8. Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low Flyknit 'Grinch ID' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 9, 2022 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A 7. Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 26, 2022 Opponent: New York Knicks Stats: 20 PTS

Release Date: February 9, 2008 Average Resale Price: $2,500 6. Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'DeRozan' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 26, 2022 (Warm-Ups) Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB

Release Date: April 5, 2018 Average Resale Price: $2,748 5. Air Jordan 7 'Pantone' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 25, 2022 Opponent: New York Knicks Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB

Release Date: April 29, 2017 Average Resale Price: $314 4. Nike Kobe 6 PE David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 13, 2021 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Nike Kobe 8 PE Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 2, 2022 Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 2. Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 'Camo' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 17, 2021 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB

Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Air Jordan 5 'Off-White Sail' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 29, 2021 Opponent: Denver Nuggets Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB

Release Date: October 29, 2020 Average Resale Price: $615

