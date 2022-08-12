P.J. Tucker's Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Skip to main content
Ranking P.J. Tucker's Ten Best Shoes This Season

Veteran forward P.J. Tucker wore a wide array of Nike sneakers during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At 37 years old, P.J. Tucker has become a highly-coveted veteran in the NBA. After one strong season with the Miami Heat, the veteran forward signed a three-year, $33.2 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now Tucker takes his talents and incredible sneaker collection to the City of Brotherly Love.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each of the best hoop shoes of the year. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Tucker last season.

P.J. Tucker's Best Kicks of 2021-22

10. Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 4 sneakers against the Philadelphia 76ers on May 10, 2022.

Date: May 10, 2022

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

9. Air Jordan 10 'Shadow'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Air Jordan 10 'Shadow' sneakers against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 6, 2021.

Date: December 6, 2021

Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies 

Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Release Date: April 21, 2018

Average Resale Price: $260

8. Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low Flyknit 'Grinch ID'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 11 'Grinch ID' shoes against the Phoenix Suns on March 10, 2022.

Date: March 9, 2022

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

7. Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star' sneakers against the New York Knicks on January 26, 2022.

Date: January 26, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks 

Stats: 20 PTS

Release Date: February 9, 2008

Average Resale Price: $2,500

6. Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'DeRozan'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'DeRozan' sneakers against the Atlanta Hawks on April 28, 2022.

Date: April 26, 2022 (Warm-Ups)

Opponent: Atlanta Hawks 

Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB

Release Date: April 5, 2018

Average Resale Price: $2,748

5. Air Jordan 7 'Pantone'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Air Jordan 7 'Pantone' shoes against the New York Knicks on March 25, 2022.

Date: March 25, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks 

Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB

Release Date: April 29, 2017

Average Resale Price: $314

4. Nike Kobe 6 PE

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 6 sneakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 13, 2021.

Date: December 13, 2021

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers 

Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

3. Nike Kobe 8 PE

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 8 sneakers against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 2, 2022.

Date: March 2, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks 

Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

2. Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 'Camo'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Air Jordan 4 'Camo' sneakers against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 17, 2021.

Date: November 17, 2021

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans 

Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

1. Air Jordan 5 'Off-White Sail'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Air Jordan 5 'Off White' sneakers against the Denver Nuggets on November 29, 2021.

Date: November 29, 2021

Opponent: Denver Nuggets 

Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB

Release Date: October 29, 2020

Average Resale Price: $615

