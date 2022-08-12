P.J. Tucker's Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Ranking P.J. Tucker's Ten Best Shoes This Season
At 37 years old, P.J. Tucker has become a highly-coveted veteran in the NBA. After one strong season with the Miami Heat, the veteran forward signed a three-year, $33.2 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now Tucker takes his talents and incredible sneaker collection to the City of Brotherly Love.
But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each of the best hoop shoes of the year. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Tucker last season.
P.J. Tucker's Best Kicks of 2021-22
10. Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE
Date: May 10, 2022
Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
9. Air Jordan 10 'Shadow'
Date: December 6, 2021
Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Release Date: April 21, 2018
Average Resale Price: $260
8. Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low Flyknit 'Grinch ID'
Date: March 9, 2022
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: N/A
7. Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star'
Date: January 26, 2022
Opponent: New York Knicks
Stats: 20 PTS
Release Date: February 9, 2008
Average Resale Price: $2,500
6. Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'DeRozan'
Date: April 26, 2022 (Warm-Ups)
Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB
Release Date: April 5, 2018
Average Resale Price: $2,748
5. Air Jordan 7 'Pantone'
Date: March 25, 2022
Opponent: New York Knicks
Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB
Release Date: April 29, 2017
Average Resale Price: $314
4. Nike Kobe 6 PE
Date: December 13, 2021
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
3. Nike Kobe 8 PE
Date: March 2, 2022
Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
2. Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 'Camo'
Date: November 17, 2021
Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans
Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: N/A
1. Air Jordan 5 'Off-White Sail'
Date: November 29, 2021
Opponent: Denver Nuggets
Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB
Release Date: October 29, 2020
Average Resale Price: $615
