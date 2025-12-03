Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Magic)
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero (groin) has been ruled out once again for the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley revealed that Banchero is going "a lot of non-contact things" but that he has not been cleared for contact just yet. The Magic are waiting to see how the star forward resonds to treatment, but it's unclear when he could return to the lineup.
Banchero has not played since mid-November when he injured his groin against the New York Knicks.
Orlando is favored at home on Wednesday against a Spurs team that is playing the second night of a bakc-to-back and will likely be without star Victor Wembanyama (calf).
Since Banchero went down, the Magic have actually played very well, winning seven of their nine games without him.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Magic in the prop market on Wednesday night.
Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Spurs
Franz Wagner UNDER 4.5 Assists (-161)
Wagner has stepped up for the Magic -- along with Desmond Bane -- with Banchero out of the lineup, but I think his assists prop is a little too high on Wednesday night.
The Spurs rank 16th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but they're also one of the better defensive teams in the league, posting the No. 13 defensive rating. That makes this a tough matchup for Wagner as a passer, especially since he's averaging just 3.7 assists per game.
Even since Banchero went down, Wagner is averaging just 3.7 assists in this nine-game stretch, clearing this prop in just three of those matchups. Overall, he has five or more dimes in just seven of his 21 games this season.
This line is a tad too high on Wednesday night.
