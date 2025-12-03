Spurs vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Orlando Magic have won three games in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 heading into Wednesday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio is coming off a win at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and it has a tough turnaround in this back-to-back. The Spurs are underdogs in this matchup, they won’t have Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) in this game as they are not traveling with the team.
In all likelihood, it seems both players may be out until next week when the Spurs play in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.
As for the Magic, they’ve been without Paolo Banchero (groin) since mid-November, and he’s listed as out again for Wednesday’s contest.
With Orlando making a serious push for a top spot in the East, should bettors look to bet on them as home favorites?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s showdown.
Spurs vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +8.5 (-120)
- Magic -8.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +270
- Magic: -340
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 14-6
- Magic record: 13-8
Spurs vs. Magic Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jamal Cain – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
- Franz Wagner – available
- Mortiz Wagner – out
Spurs vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner UNDER 4.5 Assists (-161)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why I’m fading Wagner in this game:
Wagner has stepped up for the Magic -- along with Desmond Bane -- with Banchero out of the lineup, but I think his assists prop is a little too high on Wednesday night.
The San Antonio Spurs rank 16th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but they're also one of the better defensive teams in the league, posting the No. 13 defensive rating. That makes this a tough matchup for Wagner as a passer, especially since he's averaging just 3.7 assists per game.
Even since Banchero went down, Wagner is averaging just 3.7 assists in this nine-game stretch, clearing this prop in just three of those matchups. Overall, he has five or more dimes in just seven of his 21 games this season.
Spurs vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to wait for the injury report for San Antonio in this game, but if De’Aaron Fox and some of the team’s other key players are in, the Spurs are undervalued in this matchup.
San Antonio is 4-2 against the spread as an underdog this season, and it has gone an impressive 6-2 in the games that Victor Wembanyama has missed.
Orlando has been rolling as of late, and it likely wins this game, but it has just an average scoring margin of +5.5 points at home while going 5-6 against the number.
San Antonio has the firepower to at least hang around in this game, as it’s 14-6 overall and 5-4 on the road this season.
I’ll take the points with this spread pushing double digits on Wednesday night.
Pick: Spurs +8.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.