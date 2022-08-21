Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' Is the Perfect Summer Shoe

Skip to main content
Paul George Has Best Shoes Of The Summer

Paul George Has Best Shoes Of The Summer

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and Nike have created the perfect summertime sneaker.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and Nike have created the perfect summertime sneaker.

The northern hemisphere of Earth still has approximately 33 days until the end of summer. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George plans to make the most out of that remaining time.

Last week, Nike released what we are ready to call the best hoop shoes of the summer. The Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' colorway hit shelves on August 14 for $120. That is $10 more expensive than other colorways. So it is safe to say Nike knew they had an instant classic when they created this colorway. 

Details

Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's newest shoes are perfect for summertime. Everything consumers need to know about the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' basketball sneakers.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's newest shoes are perfect for summertime. Everything consumers need to know about the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' basketball sneakers.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's newest shoes are perfect for summertime. Everything consumers need to know about the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' basketball sneakers.

Different views of the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'

According to Nike's product description, the official colors used are White/Soft Pink/Purple Pulse/Light Photo Blue. A mesh upper uses a mix of color blots, creating a beautiful blend of blue, pink, purple, and orange. Starting with the ankle collar, the interior of the shoe and insole are orange.

While equally beautiful, the white rubber outsole could be the only drawback of the performance basketball shoe. There is no way of keeping the pristine outsole clean once they hit the court.

Nike said the following about the summer-inspired sneakers. "Paul George plays with a summertime smoothness on both ends that’s defined his on-court style for years. The PG 6 is made to help you play all day with similar sleekness." 

The description goes on to say, "Now equipped with a full-length React midsole and an integrated containment system in the upper, it’ll have you gliding around the floor during those marathon-like pickup sessions on the weekend or that day-long 3-on-3 tournament."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Buy

It should come as no surprise that every adult shoe size except for 17 and 18 sold out on Nike's website. The good news is that hoopers and sneakerheads can still pick up the perfect summer basketball shoe for retail price in most sizes on Hibbett's website.

For buyers who still cannot find their size, they can try resale sites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. According to StockX, the average resale price for these shoes is $175. It is safe to assume that number will only increase as supply decreases.

We do not take our recommendations lightly here at FanNation Kicks. It has been an excellent summer for sneakers in general, but it is rare to see a performance basketball shoe have such versatility. Hit us up on Twitter and share your thoughts on the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'.

Recommended For You

Paul George's Top Ten Sneakers of 2021-22 Season

New Balance Releasing More Kawhi 2's

Kyrie Irving Shares Name, Release Date of Final Nike Sneaker

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George
Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's newest shoes are perfect for summertime. Everything consumers need to know about the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' basketball sneakers.
News

Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' Is the Perfect Summer Shoe

By Pat Benson
Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' drops on August 24, 2022, for $200. The white and purple sneakers pay a subtle nod to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
News

New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'

By Pat Benson
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased basketball shoes are the seventh installment in his signature line.
News

James Harden Works Out in Adidas Harden Vol. 7

By Pat Benson
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas' signature sneakers were recently brought back by Adidas. The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod are on sale for $150.
News

Adidas Brings Back Shoes of Controversial NBA All-Star

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James debuted his 20th signature sneaker this summer. Now his two sons Bryce and Bronny James are wearing the Nike LeBron 20.
News

LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Have Become Family Business

By Pat Benson
Kobe Bryant's old basketball shoes, the Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine' have appeared online. Adidas' website in Japan lists the retro sneakers as coming soon.
News

Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Coming Back

By Pat Benson
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker Puma MB.01 is available in a new colorway soon. The 'Iridescent Dreams' is available on August 22, 2022.
News

LaMelo Ball's Dreamy New Sneaker Releases Soon

By Pat Benson
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving debuted the Nike Kyrie 9 yesterday in Los Angeles, California. The Nike Kyrie 9 could be Irving's last signature sneaker with Nike.
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Information on Last Nike Sneaker

By Pat Benson