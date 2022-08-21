Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' Is the Perfect Summer Shoe

The northern hemisphere of Earth still has approximately 33 days until the end of summer. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George plans to make the most out of that remaining time.

Last week, Nike released what we are ready to call the best hoop shoes of the summer. The Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' colorway hit shelves on August 14 for $120. That is $10 more expensive than other colorways. So it is safe to say Nike knew they had an instant classic when they created this colorway.

Details

Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'

According to Nike's product description, the official colors used are White/Soft Pink/Purple Pulse/Light Photo Blue. A mesh upper uses a mix of color blots, creating a beautiful blend of blue, pink, purple, and orange. Starting with the ankle collar, the interior of the shoe and insole are orange.

While equally beautiful, the white rubber outsole could be the only drawback of the performance basketball shoe. There is no way of keeping the pristine outsole clean once they hit the court.

Nike said the following about the summer-inspired sneakers. "Paul George plays with a summertime smoothness on both ends that’s defined his on-court style for years. The PG 6 is made to help you play all day with similar sleekness."

The description goes on to say, "Now equipped with a full-length React midsole and an integrated containment system in the upper, it’ll have you gliding around the floor during those marathon-like pickup sessions on the weekend or that day-long 3-on-3 tournament."

How To Buy

It should come as no surprise that every adult shoe size except for 17 and 18 sold out on Nike's website. The good news is that hoopers and sneakerheads can still pick up the perfect summer basketball shoe for retail price in most sizes on Hibbett's website.

For buyers who still cannot find their size, they can try resale sites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. According to StockX, the average resale price for these shoes is $175. It is safe to assume that number will only increase as supply decreases.

We do not take our recommendations lightly here at FanNation Kicks. It has been an excellent summer for sneakers in general, but it is rare to see a performance basketball shoe have such versatility. Hit us up on Twitter and share your thoughts on the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'.

