Ranking Paul George's Ten Best Sneakers of 2021-22 Season

Injuries doomed the Los Angeles Clippers season before it started. Kawhi Leonard never played a game, and an elbow injury derailed another All-NBA campaign from Paul George. However, that did not stop George and Nike from putting out some real heat during the 2021-22 season.

The perennial All-Star wore both his older models as well as unreleased colorways of the new Nike PG 6. Depending on how George felt, he sometimes switched kicks at halftime. Below are the top ten hoop shoes worn by Paul George last season.

10. Nike PG 5 'Pao Jiao'

Paul George wearing the Nike PG 5 'Pao Jiao'. © Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Date: November 1, 2021

Score: Clippers 99 - Thunder 94

Stats: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Release Date: June 18, 2021

Price: Retail $110, Resale $95-$140

9. Nike PG 2 'Blue & White PE'

Paul George wearing an unreleased colorway of the Nike PG 2. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 20, 2021

Score: Spurs 116 - Clippers 92

Stats: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Release Date: Unreleased

8. Nike PG 2 'All-Star'

Paul Geroge wearing the Nike PG 2 'All-Star'. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 4, 2021

Opponent: Kings 104 - Clippers 99

Stats: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists

Release Date: February 15, 2018

Price: Retail $110, Resale $175-$300

7. Nike PG 5 'Playstation Blue'

Paul George wearing the Nike PG 5 'Playstation Blue'. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 23, 2021

Score: Grizzlies 120 - Clippers 114

Stats: 41 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Release Date: June 17, 2021

Price: Retail $120, Resale $99-$235

6. Nike PG 5 'Daughters'

Paul George wearing the Nike PG 5 'Daughters'. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 21, 2021

Score: Warriors 115 - Clippers 113

Stats: 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

Release Date: September 17, 2021

Price: Retail $110, Resale $105-$150

5. Nike PG 5 'Multicolor'

Paul George wearing the Nike PG 5 'Multicolor'. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 21, 2021

Score: Golden State Warriors

Stats: 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

Release Date: July 30, 2021

Price: Retail $110, Resale $95-$155

4. Nike PG 6 'Mint Green PE'

Paul George wearing an unreleased colorway of the Nike PG 6. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: March 29, 2022

Score: Clippers 121 - Jazz 115

Stats: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Release Date: TBA

3. Nike PG 5 'Drew League'

Paul George wearing the Nike PG 5 'Drew League'. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 29, 2021

Score: Trail Blazers 111 - Clippers 92

Stats: 42 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Release Date: February 15, 2022

Price: Retail $110, Resale $150-$140

2. Nike PG 6 'Pink Butterfly PE'

Paul George wearing an unreleased colorway of the Nike PG 6. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 9, 2022

Score: Clippers 117 - Kings 98

Stats: 23 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds

Release Date: TBA

1. Nike PG 6 'Black & Metallic PE'

Paul George wearing an unreleased colorway of the Nike PG 6. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 9, 2022

Score: Clippers 117 - Kings 98

Stats: 23 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds

Release Date: TBA

Recommended For You

Interview: Tracy McGrady Discusses Adidas Legacy

New Balance Releasing More Kawhi 2's