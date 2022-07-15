Ranking Paul George's Ten Best Sneakers of 2021-22 Season

Top Ten Sneakers Paul George Wore During NBA Season
Injuries doomed the Los Angeles Clippers season before it started. Kawhi Leonard never played a game, and an elbow injury derailed another All-NBA campaign from Paul George. However, that did not stop George and Nike from putting out some real heat during the 2021-22 season.
The perennial All-Star wore both his older models as well as unreleased colorways of the new Nike PG 6. Depending on how George felt, he sometimes switched kicks at halftime. Below are the top ten hoop shoes worn by Paul George last season.
10. Nike PG 5 'Pao Jiao'
Date: November 1, 2021
Score: Clippers 99 - Thunder 94
Stats: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists
Release Date: June 18, 2021
Price: Retail $110, Resale $95-$140
9. Nike PG 2 'Blue & White PE'
Date: December 20, 2021
Score: Spurs 116 - Clippers 92
Stats: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Release Date: Unreleased
8. Nike PG 2 'All-Star'
Date: December 4, 2021
Opponent: Kings 104 - Clippers 99
Stats: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists
Release Date: February 15, 2018
Price: Retail $110, Resale $175-$300
7. Nike PG 5 'Playstation Blue'
Date: October 23, 2021
Score: Grizzlies 120 - Clippers 114
Stats: 41 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
Release Date: June 17, 2021
Price: Retail $120, Resale $99-$235
6. Nike PG 5 'Daughters'
Date: October 21, 2021
Score: Warriors 115 - Clippers 113
Stats: 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists
Release Date: September 17, 2021
Price: Retail $110, Resale $105-$150
5. Nike PG 5 'Multicolor'
Date: October 21, 2021
Score: Golden State Warriors
Stats: 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists
Release Date: July 30, 2021
Price: Retail $110, Resale $95-$155
4. Nike PG 6 'Mint Green PE'
Date: March 29, 2022
Score: Clippers 121 - Jazz 115
Stats: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Release Date: TBA
3. Nike PG 5 'Drew League'
Date: October 29, 2021
Score: Trail Blazers 111 - Clippers 92
Stats: 42 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Release Date: February 15, 2022
Price: Retail $110, Resale $150-$140
2. Nike PG 6 'Pink Butterfly PE'
Date: April 9, 2022
Score: Clippers 117 - Kings 98
Stats: 23 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds
Release Date: TBA
1. Nike PG 6 'Black & Metallic PE'
Date: April 9, 2022
Score: Clippers 117 - Kings 98
Stats: 23 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds
Release Date: TBA
