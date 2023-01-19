The Nike Kobe 6 'Reverse Grinch' is Releasing in 2023

The holiday season just ended a few weeks ago, but Nike is giving basketball fans reason to be excited about next winter. One of the most iconic basketball shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature line is making a comeback - with a twist.

Every hooper and fan of the Los Angeles Lakers legend knows about the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' colorway. It appears that Nike had some fun with the design and is releasing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Reverse Grinch' colorway.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' is expected to release in Holiday (most likely meaning December) 2023 for $180 in adult sizes. However, there is still no word if the shoe will enjoy a full-size family run. SneakerFiles was one of the first outlets to report this exciting news.

The colorway has never been released to the public, but NBA players like P.J. Tucker and Anthony Davis have worn it on the court. The electric green will only appear on the laces and Kobe logo, while the snakeskin-inspired upper will be dressed in bright crimson.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

A detailed look at Anthony Davis' shoes. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After signing with Nike in 2003, Bryant and the Oregon-based company went on to create one of the best signature basketball sneaker lines in history. Bryant's shoes were so popular they are being re-released with modest technological upgrades over a decade after they first debuted.

Since Bryant's tragic passing in January 2020, insult has been added to injury for many of his fans who have been priced out of purchasing any of his memorabilia. Sneaker releases from the Nike Kobe line have been sporadic, limited in quantity, and dominated by bots.

Luckily, there are reasons for optimism among Bryant's loyal fans. Over the past few weeks, we have reported that Nike is dropping another colorway of Bryant's fourth signature shoe and launching the Nike Kobe 8 Protro later this year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Shop : Air Jordan 37 Low Out Now

Learn : Lonzo Ball Rehabbing Knee in Kobes