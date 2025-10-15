The Perfect Air Jordan Sneakers for Halloween Are Just $78 Online
NBA legend Michael Jordan struck fear into the hearts of opponents throughout his legendary basketball career. Defenders seemingly suck to the hardwood like they were in quicksand as Jordan soared past them in his legendary Air Jordan sneakers.
Since his playing days ended, Jordan's ultra-popular shoes have only added to his legacy. Arguably, his most popular shoe, the Air Jordan 1, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The year-long party has resulted in many exciting colorways coming back as a retro release.
Now, just in time for Halloween, the Air Jordan 1 Low has dropped to an unbelievably low price in a colorway perfect for Spooky Season.
Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate" was released back in July for $120, but is now marked down to $78 in adult sizes (35% off) online at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The low-top silhouette sports a white leather upper, black overlays, and Starfish Orange on the heels and toes. The Nike Swoosh logos appear on the sides, the Jumpman logo pops off the tongue, while the original Air Jordan logo is stitched into the heels. The Sail midsole provides an aged aesthetic, while the black outsole completes the shoe.
Over the past four decades, the Air Jordan 1 has been released in every style and colorway imaginable to meet fans' needs. While the low-cut version is currently the most popular, other options with the same color scheme are available for Halloween lovers (at a higher price).
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Dick's Sporting Goods also has the Air Jordan 1 Mid in stock, but there are better deals elsewhere. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe Starfish" colorway was released in July for $130, but is now available for $99.99 (23% off) at Foot Locker.
The mid-top silhouette features a white leather upper with black overlays. Starfish Orange shines on the Swoosh logos and heels. The Jumpman logo appears on the tongues, while the original Air Jordan logo is stitched into the lateral collar. The Sail midsole black outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is not as popular as its low and high-top counterparts, but buying any Air Jordan 1 under $100 is a steal. Fans who want to go all out this Halloween can find the most premium model at retail price.
Air Jordan 1 High
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" colorway was released in August for $185 (retail price) and is still available in most sizes at Foot Locker.
The high-top sneaker features Starfish Orange on the leather upper contrasted by Black overlays. The Swoosh logos pop off the Sail midfoot panel, while the iconic "Nike Air Branding" and original Air Jordan logo complete the old-school look.
The legendary "Shattered Backboard" colorway draws inspiration from the orange and black jersey that Jordan wore when he shattered the backboard with a dunk during an exhibition game in Italy, the summer after his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.
Halloween is quickly approaching, and now is the perfect time for fans to invest in a pair of seriously spooky Air Jordan sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.