The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" is Ready for Spring

Nike and Jordan Brand keep sneakerheads' attention with a never-ending stream of retro drops. The only downside is that sometimes iconic Air Jordans deserving of more attention get overlooked in favor of what's next on the release calendar.

Luckily, Air Jordans are timeless and age like fine wine. That is exactly the case with the Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" colorway, which is ready to hit its stride this spring. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers need to know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" colorway released in October 2025. Surprisingly, the old-school basketball shoes are still available in most adult sizes for $215 at Foot Locker.

Frugal shoppers can also find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT. They may be able to find a size available below the retail price in select sizes.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" released last year as a celebration of its 35th anniversary. Jordan Brand remained true to the original build while creating a new colorway.

The shoe sports a premium white leather upper complemented by Medium Soft Pink and black accents. The Metallic Silver tongue is a nod to the other silver-tongued colorways of the Air Jordan 5.

The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" colorway. | Nike

The iconic "Nike Air" branding appears on the heels, and Jordan's jersey number (#23) is stitched into the lateral sides of the heels. Lastly, the semi-translucent outsole reveals the Jumpman graphic for the final touch.

The Nike lacelocks and reflective design elements give this shoe a versatility to stand out anywhere - day or night. A special pink box with the Jumpman logo on top completes the shopping experience for fans.

Air Jordan 5 History

The Air Jordan 5 "Medium Soft Pink" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Jordan was already a force in the NBA and the sneaker industry in the 1980s, but his greatest moments and six championships all came in the 1990s. Jordan debuted the shoes in February 1990 at the dawn of his decade of dominance.

As a sign of the times, the sneakers only dropped in four colorways. While the four OG colorways remain fan favorites, the model has since released in countless exciting styles. The "Medium Soft Pink" is a style perfect for spring.

Fans can expect more exciting drops from Jumpman as we enter the warm weather months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.