Pictures of Ja Morant's Second Nike Sneaker Leak Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted his first signature Nike sneaker on Christmas Day 2022. The achievement made Morant the first Gen-Z signature athlete on Nike Basketball's roster.
Despite Morant's drama off the court and injuries on the court, the Nike Ja 1 was a smash hit. The first few general-release colorways sold out immediately online and in stores. The performance basketball shoe appealed to casual fans and serious hoopers alike due to its classic design and fresh colorways.
Even better for Nike, the model only picked up steam with player-exclusive styles worn by NBA, WNBA, and college players.
However, it has been 18 months since Morant first debuted the model. That is a long lifecycle for any signature sneaker, especially for a newly launched line with so much hype.
The reason for the lengthy delay between Morant's first and second signature sneakers is likely due to his season-ending shoulder injury. But good things come to those who wait, and we finally have leaked pictures of the Nike Ja 2.
In the social media post above, the sneaker website Nice Kicks speculates that images of a never-before-seen basketball shoe show the Nike Ja 2. The low-quality pictures do not reveal much about the shoe besides its upper materials and outsole traction pattern.
If that is a wear-test version of the Nike Ja 2, the model will have improved its materials. The design team replaced the mesh upper with a glossy TPU material and leather overlays. Additionally, the multidirectional outsole pattern looks promising for providing traction on the hardwood.
Fans can rest assured that Nike's final product will look much better than the reported pictures above. Every time a new basketball shoe leaks online, social media users overreact and try to turn it into a meme. Then, high-quality pictures of the actual shoe are released, and the shoe gains popularity.
While we wait for the official release of the Nike Ja 2, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of Morant's first signature sneaker at a discount on the Nike website.
Morant should be back healthy and back on the court at the start of next season. Hopefully, that includes the debut of his highly anticipated second hoop shoe. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
Further Reading: Nike erects a lifelike statue of Ja Morant in New York City.