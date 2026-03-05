PUMA Drops Flau'jae Johnson Sneaker Pack for March Madness

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson has already established herself as a star in women's basketball and the music industry. Now, Johnson is poised to make a big splash in the sneaker world.

This morning, PUMA Basketball and Johnson debuted a new multipack collaboration featuring the All Pro Nitro 2 and Majesty Flau'jae. Each design is highlighted by a camouflage pattern honoring her late father, rapper Camoflauge.

Flau'jae Johnson's PUMA sneaker pack. | PUMA

"Legacy is really important to me, and that's something I put into these shoes," Johnson explained in a press release. She added that her mom always said, "You'll never be able to fill his shoes, but you can take your own steps and build your own legacy."

PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2

The All-Pro NITRO 2 basketball shoe. | PUMA

Johnson is rewriting the playbook on and off the court with the All-Pro Nitro Flau'jae PE. Her edition of the All-Pro NITRO 2 features a signature camouflage print that pays tribute to her late father, the rapper Camoflauge, and carries his legacy forward.

Built for the hardwood, this shoe is also packed with PUMA Hoops technology to elevate your performance. Tech specs include:

A soft inner layer of NITRO foam provides cushioning and responsiveness for every step while a firm outer layer of NITROFOAM delivers targeted lateral stability for all multi-directional movements.​

PWR Print upper creates stability in a thin, lightweight upper package.​

Cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot for lateral stability, which extends down to the midsole for targeted support.​

PUMA Majesty

The PUMA Majesty. | PUMA

From the hardwood to the stage, Johnson commands attention with the PUMA Majesty Flau'jae PE. Her version of the PUMA Majesty takes that same presence off-court, blending timeless design with bold personal detail. It features smooth leather, tonal stitching, and a camo Formstrip that also pays homage to her late father.

Both sneakers will be released on Friday, March 13. Shoppers can buy the sneaker pack at PUMA.com, the PUMA app, PUMA Flagship stores in NYC and Las Vegas, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The All-Pro Nitro Flau'jae PE retails for $140 in adult sizes, and the Majesty Flau'jae PE will be available for $90 in adult sizes.

PUMA x Flau'jae Johnson

Flau'jae Johnson's PUMA sneaker pack. | PUMA

PUMA was one of the first brands to bet big on Johnson's potential. In September 2022, Johnson signed a multi-year NIL deal with PUMA that has included shoes and starring roles in marketing campaigns.

Johnson is nearing the end of her senior season, and the WNBA is her stop. But first, there is one last shot at making college basketball history and becoming a March Madness legend.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college basketball world and beyond.