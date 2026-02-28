UCLA Bruins Get Rare Air Jordan Gear for March Madness

March Madness officially tips off this Sunday, when the UCLA Bruins take on the star-studded USC Trojans in an epic crosstown rivalry game of high-level women's hoops.

March is when bubbles burst, brackets bust, nets come down, and college basketball teams become legendary. Perhaps no team is better positioned to make history than the Bruins, and Jordan Brand is making sure their flagship NCAA partner on the West Coast looks the part.

Jordan Brand's Surprise Gift

On Friday afternoon, UCLA's social media team shared an exciting video of a delivery sent to the women's basketball team in the middle of practice. It was a special care package from Jordan Brand and Union LA.

Each player received a player-exclusive bomber jacket, complete with details honoring the school's rich hoops tradition, such as John Wooden's Pyramid of Success. Even better, everyone received the ultra-rare Fragment x Union LA Air Jordan 1 in the 'Sport Royal' colorway.

Fragment x Union LA Air Jordan 1

The Fragment x Union LA Air Jordan 1 'Sport Royal' colorway dropped in extremely limited numbers for $205 in adult sizes on February 14, 2026. The retro hoop shoes now have an average resale price of $532 on StockX.

Meanwhile, the jackets are one-of-one for each player. Chalk it up as one of the many perks for representing the bluest of Blue Blood basketball programs. The silver lining is that online shoppers can check out officially licensed Jordan Brand x UCLA Bruins gear at Nike.com.

Kiki Rice

The men's team will likely get a similar hook-up ahead of March Madness, but it's women who have the most star power this year.

Kiki Rice was the first-ever athlete to sign an NIL Deal with Jordan Brand back in October 2022. Throughout her college basketball career, Rice has routinely debuted new models and player-exclusive colorways from the iconic Air Jordan line.

Jordan Brand x UCLA Bruins

In the wake of its split with Under Armour, UCLA entered a six-year partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The contract began July 1, 2021, and runs through June 30, 2027. There is no denying that UCLA and Jumpman are a match made in basketball heaven.

With both the men's and women's basketball teams likely heading to the Big Dance, fans can expect even more heat from the Bruins on the hardwood in March. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.