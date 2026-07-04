Ranking the Top 10 Patriotic Shoes in USA History

As the United States of America celebrates its 250th birthday, it is an important time to look back at history and celebrate important moments. That includes crowning achievements in sports, coinciding with sneakers that broke into mainstream popular culture.

From gold track spikes to tennis shoes on clay courts, ten pairs of kicks make the list of the most patriotic footwear in history. Below are the top ten shoes in American history.

10. Nike KD 17 'Gold Medal'

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 17 'Gold Medal' colorway. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kevin Durant is the most decorated player in Team USA Basketball history and has plenty of patriotic sneakers to pick. While Durant took exception to a Nike marketing campaign just before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the brand made it up to him with a player-exclusive Nike KD 17 'Gold Medal' colorway for the final game.

9. Nike LeBron 22 'Gold Medal'

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 22 'Gold Medal' colorway. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

It was assumed that the 2024 Summer Olympics would be LeBron James' last dance on the international stage, so all eyes were on his feet. James did not disappoint when he stepped onto the hardwood in the unreleased Nike LeBron 22. Even better, it was a player-exclusive 'Gold Medal' colorway.

8. Nike Air More Uptempo 'Olympic'

Scottie Pippen wears the Nike Air More Uptempo 'Olympic' colorway. | IMAGO / WEREK

Scottie Pippen spent most of his career in Michael Jordan's shadow, but was a key leader on Dream Team II at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Pippen wore the Nike Air More Uptempo 'Olympic' colorway in Atlanta, which was easily the best pair of kicks on Team USA's stacked roster.

7. Nike Air Force 180 'Olympic'

Charles Barkley wears the Nike Air Force 180 'Olympic' colorway. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Charles Barkley played on both iterations of the Dream Team, but his shoes from the 1992 Olympics are what fans remember the most. Barkley's Nike Air Force 180 'Olympic' colorway is considered the most popular shoe from his impressive catalog. Plus, its patriotic theme makes fans call for a retro release every four years.

6. New Balance Coco CG1 'USA'

Coco Gauff wears the New Balance Coco CG1 'USA' colorway. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coco Gauff's breakthrough on clay would not come until the following summer, but she made America proud in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Gauff wore the New Balance Coco CG1 'USA' colorway in Paris. Its stars-and-stripes theme makes it the most patriotic tennis shoe in the sport's history.

5. Nike Kobe 7 'USA'

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Kobe 7 'Olympic' colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kobe Bryant's final summer playing for Team USA did not disappoint. Bryant won another gold medal and debuted the Nike Kobe 7 'Olympic' colorway. The silhouette was another giant leap forward in Nike innovation, while the patriotic colorway has aged incredibly nicely. The shoes were released in June 2012, but have still not enjoyed a retro release.

4. Nike Hyperdunk 2008 'United We Rise'

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Hyperdunk 2008 'United We Rise' colorway. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Context is important in history. Fresh off a finals loss, but before Bryant's low-top sneaker revolution and two-straight NBA Championships, Bryant elevated the Nike Hyperdunk Low to new heights. From one of the first viral videos in internet history to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Bryant rocked the Nike Hyperdunk Low. The 'United We Rise' colorway hit shelves in 2008 and 2016. Fans are ready for another retro release.

3. Michael Johnson's Nike JSC

Michael Johnson wears the Nike JSC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone old enough to remember the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta remembers two things: Michael Johnson and his gold Nike spikes. Nike and Johnson worked on the shoe for more than a year and a half before he was crowned the fastest man alive. It was a massive moment for American track and field and for Nike's footwear innovation.

2. Air Jordan 7 'Olympic'

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 7 'Olympic' colorway. | IMAGO / WEREK

Jordan is credited with the Dream Team's 1992 gold medal and with making basketball a global sport. He also spread sneaker diplomacy with his Air Jordan 7 'Olympic colorway. The iconic colorway has been released several times over the years, often with minor tweaks. Basketball fans and sneakerheads are more than overdue for another retro release.

1. adidas Kobe 2 "USA"

Kobe Bryant wears the adidas Kobe 2 "USA" colorway. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

For the 2001-02 NBA regular season opener, Bryant wore the adidas Kobe 2 'USA' colorway. The flag-themed colorway paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 and has become an unforgettable part of basketball footwear history. Not to mention, Bryant gifted them LeBron James when the rising star was still in high school.

Bryant eventually left adidas for Nike. So, adidas has rebranded the shoes and brought them back. The adidas Kobe 2 'USA' colorway was rumored to return for the first time this year, but we are still waiting on official confirmation.