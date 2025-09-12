Kobe Bryant's Patriotic Adidas Sneakers Will Return After 25 Years
Yesterday marked 24 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Every year, sneakerheads circulate old pictures of the custom adidas sneakers worn by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant in the months following the tragic day.
The adidas Kobe 2 "USA" has taken on grail status in the footwear community, as the colorway was never released to the public. Adidas only made a few of the flag-themed sneakers for Bryant, one of which he gifted to a young LeBron James in high school.
Most fans had given up hope that the legendary sneakers would ever hit shelves. But earlier this year, adidas released Bryant's second signature sneaker (rebranded the adidas Crazy 2 since he parted ways with the brand in 2002).
Now, we are learning that the iconic "USA" colorway will finally be released to the public. Below is what fans must know about the highly anticipated sneaker drop.
Release Information
According to John Kim of Sneaker News, the adidas Crazy 2 "USA" will drop in June 2026. It will be almost a full 25 years since they first debuted. No official images or pricing information is available yet.
However, every colorway of the adidas Crazy 2 has a retail price of $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com. So far, the model has dropped in three original colorways worn by the Lakers legend on court.
The "USA" sports red and white stripes on the sides of the shoe, while a blue top is complemented by white stars to complete the patriotic theme. Adidas branding appears on the toes, heels, and midsoles.
Despite it being a model from the adidas Kobe line, there will be no direct nods to Bryant. All of the shoes from his time at adidas have been renamed and stripped of any logos hinting at his time with the brand.
Tech Specs
The adidas Crazy 2 was extremely polarizing upon its official debut. The Audi TT Roadster inspired the silhouette that still looks futuristic after almost 25 years.
While it is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, it still features solid performance technology. The silhouette sports a molded upper with a midsole containing Lightstrike in the forefoot and Lightstrike Pro in the heel.
Meanwhile, the Torsion System underfoot provides stability. Its rubber outsole featuring a herringbone pattern provides the foundation of the old-school hoop shoes.
Whether hooping or not, the adidas Kobe 2 "USA" will garner significant interest from the sneaker community as the unreleased shoes have taken on legendary status among basketball fans.
History
While most fans prefer Bryant's iconic Nike sneaker line, the adidas Kobe 2 "USA" colorway is a highlight from the early years of his footwear history.
Bryant directly contacted Peter Moore to design the patriotic colorway. He debuted them on Opening Night of the 2001-02 NBA season on October 30, 2001. According to Complex, only 30 pairs were created, and one pair was sold last March for over $147,000.
The NBA season is right around the corner, and it is possible that a player debuts this colorway before its 2026 release date.
