Reebok Releasing Allen Iverson's Sneaker in Julius Erving Colorway

Allen Iverson was a force to be reckoned with during his playing career. He was the first pick of the legendary 1996 NBA Draft Class and still lived up to the hype. Iverson's unrelenting confidence and authenticity rubbed many the wrong way. But it only endeared him more to those who understood what he was all about.

That is why Reebok signed Iverson to a lifetime contract and continues to flood the market with his signature shoes. It is also why Iverson developed a life-long friendship with another Philadelphia 76ers legend - Julius 'Dr. J.' Erving.

Now, Reebok is re-releasing Iverson's first signature shoe - the Reebok Question Mid in the 'Dr. J' colorway. The colorway is white, gold, and vector red. Even better, No. 6 is where No. 3 usually sits on the model's heel—a nod to the 2002 NBA All-Star Game where Iverson wore Erving's jersey number.

According to Reebok's website, the 'Dr. J' colorway of the Question Mid releases on Friday, July 22 at noon (EST). Adult sizes will retail at $160, grade school sizes cost $100, and toddler sizes run $60.

Reebok Question Mid 'Dr. J.' Reebok

The public treatment of Iverson was never fair, but those who knew him best understood what he meant to the game. Reebok, Erving, and the City of Philadelphia never question 'The Answer.' Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

