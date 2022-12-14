Reggie Miller Roasts Russell Westbrook & Marcus Smart

Skip to main content

Reggie Miller Roasts NBA Players for Shoe Choices

TNT announcer Reggie Miller gave a hot take about the shoes worn by Russell Westbrook and Marcus Smart.
Let's get a few things out of the way. First, NBA legend Reggie Miller is a saint, and second, he knows more about basketball shoes than you do. 

The former Indiana Pacers shooting guard is so well-respected that Jordan Brand signed him to a sneaker deal despite his battles with Michael Jordan and Spike Lee. So when the well-documented sneakerhead talks about shoes, we listen.

During last night's broadcast of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, Miller expressed his dismay at players wearing shoes in their opponents' colors.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook wore his signature Jordan Brand shoes in green and gold, while Celtics guard Marcus Smart wore yellow Puma shoes. When the camera panned over Westbrooks' kicks, Miller incredulously said, "You are playing the hated Boston Celtics. You can't be wearing green shoes!"

Before the 2018-19 season, the league loosed rules to allow players to wear shoes in any color on the court (shoes used to have match uniforms except for holidays). While the colorway worn by Westbrook has not been released to the public, several affordable options are available on Nike's website.

Jordan Why Not .5

View of green Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Russell Westbrook's shoes.

During last night's game, Westbrook wore the Jordan Why Not .5. The performance basketball shoe was released in 2021 for $130. Fans can shop Westbrook's sneaker collection on the Nike website.

The partnership between Jordan Brand and Westbrook has been a perfect match. Westbrook's game is in-your-face, and his first five signature shoes have matched the point guard's tenacity. 

Luckily for fans, Westbrook's sixth signature shoe is also expected to release this season. For Miller's sake, let's hope there are no Celtics-inspired colorways. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

