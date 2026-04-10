Retro to Futuristic: Nike's 10 Trendiest Sneakers This Spring

Spring is here, and so are all the emerging trends for the warm-weather months. It is hard to say which shoe will win out, but it's safe to bet on Nike. The brand has cornered the market by tapping into every aesthetic and micro-trend floating around online.

From retro runners built on waffle patterns to futuristic recovery shoes tapping into the mind-body connection, Nike has a shoe for everyone. Below are the ten trendiest Nike sneakers of Spring 2026.

Nike Total 90

The Nike Total 90. | Nike

Nike is celebrating the World Cup this year by bringing back many of its most iconic soccer-inspired shoes. The Nike Total 90 was redesigned to go from the pitch to the street. Online shoppers can choose from 10 colorways for $70-$115 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike P-6000

The Nike P-6000. | Nike

The fan-favorite 2006 Nike Air Pegasus got a refresh with space-age details, like chrome synthetic leather and metallic fabric. Online shoppers can choose from nine futuristic colorways for $87-$125 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon

The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon. | Nike

Since stepping onto the scene in 1997, the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon has influenced the brand's running and basketball footwear alike. Featuring designs for running culture, the shoes are available in three modern colorways for $117 at Nike.com.

Nike Gato

The Nike Gato. | Nike

Nike's iconic 2010 indoor soccer shoe is back to celebrate the World Cup. Even Travis Kelce wore these iconic kicks during the NFL season. Online shoppers can choose from nine classic colorways for $70-$115 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Waffle Racer

The Nike Waffle Racer. | Nike

Not everyone can be Steve Prefontaine, but we can at least look like Nike's running legend. The Nike Waffle Racer features a moccasin-inspired upper and the iconic Waffle outsole. Online shoppers can choose from six colorways for $95 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K. | Nike

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K draws inspiration from iconic runners in the brand's catalog and debuts a fresh design for 2026. Online shoppers can choose from 11 colorways for $111-$135 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble. | Nike

In the middle of the golden era of sneakers, the Nike Air Max 95 stood out with its wavy side panels and visible heel cushioning. Back and more comfortable than ever, online shoppers can choose from 12 colorways of the Nike Air Max 95 for $190-$210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Air Jordan 1 Low Element Low A/T

The Air Jordan 1 Element Low A/T. | Nike

Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker might look better on the trails than on the hardwood. The iconic hoop shoe steps up its game with GORE-TEX material and a trail-ready outsole. Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Element Low A/T for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike React X Rejuven8

The Nike ReactX Rejuven8. | Nike

Nike likes to remind everyone that the brand is still built on innovation. The Nike ReactX Rejuven8 uses some of Nike's best tech to create a recovery shoe that can be worn every day. Online shoppers can choose from 12 colorways for $52-$75 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Mind 002

The Nike Mind 002. | Nike

In October 2025, the Nike Mind 002 became the first neuroscience-based Nike shoe to tap into the mind-body connection by activating sensory receptors in the feet. The only problem is that it keeps selling out. The "Light Smoke Grey" colorway drops on April 16 for $145 adult sizes at Nike.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.