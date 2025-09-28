Travis Kelce Rocks $115 Nike Sneakers to Chiefs-Ravens Game
Two of the toughest teams in the NFL have started the season on the wrong foot. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are both 1-2 and desperately need to even their records today.
Unfortunately, one of the two championship contenders must lose in today's Week 4 game. With all eyes on the Chiefs-Ravens game, Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in style.
Usually, the Chiefs' tight end wears extremely expensive sneakers before each game (with an affinity for retro Air Jordans). However, Kelce kept it simple with an inexpensive, yet still rare, pair of kicks.
Kelce wore the Supreme x Nike SB Gato "Black" colorway. The shoes were part of a collaboration between Nike and Supreme. They brought the heat in Summer 2018 with a black upper and shades of red, white, and teal. The gum outsole provided the finishing touches.
The old-school shoes were released in limited quantities in 2018 and quickly sold out. However, fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike Gato for $115 or less at Nike.com. There are several similar colorways that can easily be purchased online.
Kelce always has a strong grip on fashion trends. Soccer footwear has been making a comeback, and the 2010 model is making its return at the perfect time.
According to Nike, it is "primed and ready for the streets." The silhouette features premium leather, suede, and breezy textile for a layered look that's easy to style.
The rest of Kelce's outfit included a pink Jacquemus 'The Liga' polo shirt, a Chrome Hearts Crosses trucker hat, and a pair of RetroSuperFuture Fred sunglasses.
Throughout last season, there was heavy speculation that Kelce could be switching from Nike to Jordan Brand (while staying a part of the NIKE INC. family). He still wears retro Air Jordan cleats on the field, but is back to wearing Nike sneakers before and after most games.
Regardless of who wins today, Kelce has already scored points with his pregame outfit. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
