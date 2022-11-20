Roquan Smith Wears Nike Running Shoes before Ravens Game

Skip to main content

Roquan Smith Rocks Running Shoes before Ravens Game

NFL All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith wore Nike running shoes before the Baltimore Ravens played the Carolina Panthers.
Week 11 of the NFL season is proving to be pivotal for several playoff contenders. Earlier this afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens bounced back to defeat the Carolina Panthers 13-3. Baltimore is now 7-3 on the year.

While there is plenty of credit to go around for the defense masterpiece, we have to spotlight the work done by Roquan Smith. The 2x NFL All-Pro linebacker finished the game with seven tackles, six of which were solo.

Of course, our focus is always on what players are wearing on and off the field. Before Sunday's game, Smith did the unthinkable - he wore Nike running shoes. Almost every professional athlete either wears expensive lifestyle sneakers or highly-coveted retro basketball shoes. 

There is no wrong choice in footwear as long as the person wearing the shoes is comfortable. But it is a nice change of pace to see someone wearing something different. Below is everything fans need to know about Smith's running shoes.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2

Orange Nike running shoes.

The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 in the 'Total Orange' colorway.

Smith wore the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 in the 'Total Orange' colorway. The road-running shoes were released in September 2022 for $300. Fans can purchase the shoes in smaller sizes on Nike's website or try their luck on sneaker resale sites.

Nike describes the shoes as "rocket ships" designed to shave time off your personal records. The shoes feature a thick, lightweight support system that marries comfort and speed.

Smith looked like he was playing with rocket ships on his feet when he was chasing down Panthers players on Sunday. What are your thoughts on wearing running shoes casually? Hit us up on Twitter and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

