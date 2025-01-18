Sacramento Kings Guard Malik Monk Signs Sneaker Deal
While most NBA players have footwear contracts that expire during the off-season, others handle their business during the middle of the season. Basketball fans have already seen multiple players hit sneaker free agency in January, with one announcing a new deal already.
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk has signed a new sneaker deal with the Chinese sportswear brand PEAK. Monk made the announcement on his official social media accounts.
Monk shared multiple pictures from an official campaign photo shoot with PEAK. He captioned the posts, "MEET ME AT THE PEAK. Excited to start this new journey with PEAK Basketball #PeakSport."
Before this year, Monk has worn Nike throughout all of his career. Monk wore Nike during his standout collegiate career with the Kentucky Wildcats and signed a sneaker deal with the brand after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
However, Monk began wearing PEAK at the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The veteran shooting guard has laced up a variety of colorways to stand out on the hardwood. Best of all, he debuted his signature logo with the brand before the deal was officially announced.
The partnership between Monk and PEAK makes sense. Monk earns a larger paycheck with the upstart brand than he would with other companies. Meanwhile, Chinese brands continue to pick up NBA players on Western Conference teams (a noticeable trend).
Online shoppers can find PEAK basketball shoes on the company's website and the sneaker platform KICKS CREW. Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.